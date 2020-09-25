KKR vs SRH IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 26th, 2020

Former IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in action this weekend as they face each other in Match 8 of IPL 2020. Both teams haven't had the best of starts in the IPL, as they suffered losses in their respective first games.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, despite making a few radical changes in the IPL Auction, succumbed to a heavy defeat against Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah earlier in the week.

As for the Sunrisers, they would be utterly disappointed with their loss against RCB. Despite being well-placed to win their opening encounter, SRH's batting woes came to the fore as they suffered a collapse. They will be looking to make amends for that performance, although that is easier said than done.

The Knight Riders, with the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, were ranked by many as the early season favourites. Although they have a few problems in the bowling department, KKR will ideally fancy a win against SRH, who have troubles of their own in the build-up to this encounter.

SRH's batting unit revolves heavily around the duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, and they will need the likes of Priyam Garg and Vijay Shankar to step up as well if they are to get one over the much-fancied KKR unit.

KKR have the edge in the head-to-head record, with 10 wins in 17 games. However, they wouldn't be too fond of Jonny Bairstow and SRH, given that their previous game against the Orange Army in IPL 2019 ended in a nine-wicket defeat.

All in all, we should be in for another entertaining game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with both sides looking to kick-start their campaign with a vital win on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Siddhesh Lad/Nikhil Naik, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed/T Natarajan

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 8

Date: 26th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. As seen in the previous game, the pitch was a tad on the slower side although the batsmen were able to play their natural game.

Change of pace was a common theme during both games at this venue in IPL 2020, with the spinners also extracting a hint of turn in the middle overs. The powerplay phase would be critical for both sides' fortunes, with run-scoring being relatively easier against the new ball.

Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss given the impact dew can have in the second innings, with 160-170 being a decent total at this venue.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan