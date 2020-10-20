KXIP vs DC Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in Match 38 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Dubai.

KXIP and DC are at opposite ends of the IPL 2020 points table - while KL Rahul's side are 7th with 3 wins from 9 games and a net run rate of -0.262, the Delhi-based franchise are sitting pretty at the top with 7 wins from 9 games and a net run rate of 0.921.

While the scales seem to be tilted heavily in DC's favour, KXIP are on a 2-match winning streak that has coincided with the inclusion of Chris Gayle in the playing XI. A close win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore was followed up by an even closer win - read, two Super Overs - against the Mumbai Indians. KXIP will want to make the most of the momentum on their side, but they are in for a stern test against DC.

Shreyas Iyer's side have managed to withstand a number of injuries to register win after win in IPL 2020, and they are expected to be boosted by the return of Rishabh Pant in this game. The return of the young Indian wicket-keeper might also see dashing West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer replace Alex Carey, who disappointed in DC's previous IPL 2020 game against the Chennai Super Kings.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#3 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal is second on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

After a splendid start to his IPL 2020 campaign, Mayank Agarwal hasn't quite converted his starts to truly big scores in recent games but is still comfortably placed at second position of the Orange Cap list.

The KXIP opener closed out the game brilliantly against the Mumbai Indians, with his save at the boundary line and consecutive fours wrapping up the second Super Over. With even more confidence and form, Agarwal will attempt to usurp his captain from the top of the run-getters charts against DC.

The Karnataka batsman will be in for a stern test against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, but he has looked at east against both quality pace and spin. Agarwal is due another big fifty-plus score, and this makes him a good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

DC captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front in IPL 2020

After a scary shoulder injury that threatened to cut short his IPL 2020 season, Shreyas Iyer confirmed that it was just a bruise and kept his place in the playing XI against the Chennai Super Kings. Although the DC captain managed only 20-odd before holing out in the deep, the signs do point towards another big score from him.

Iyer is also among the top run-getters in IPL 2020, and scored a fluent 39 in the reverse fixture between the two sides. The 25-year-old is likely to take on KXIP's spin trio of Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin, while he shouldn't have too many problems against Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan as well.

Iyer is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle's energy and confidence have had an undeniable impact on KXIP in IPL 2020

Much of KXIP's upturn in fortunes has to be attributed to Chris Gayle, who has revitalised the team with his energy and confidence despite batting at an unfamiliar No. 3 role. The big West Indian may not be striking the ball at his usual pace, but that's understandable given that he hasn't played competitive cricket in quite some time.

Gayle will be up against Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin in the middle overs, and we have seen him take a particular liking to finger spinners in the past. The Universe Boss is rapidly reaching the form that saw him win consecutive Orange Caps, and with the mood in the KXIP camp significantly improved, he is the best choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 game.