LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 54

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) squaring off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LKN vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Lucknow Super Giants are placed third in the points table as they have won six out of 10 matches this season. The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are second in the points table with seven wins in 10 matches. They won their last match against the Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

The two sides have locked horns four times so far, with Lucknow winning thrice. Kolkata have won only one head-to-head match.

LKN vs KKR Match Details

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 5 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LKN vs KKR, 54th Match

Date and Time: 5th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

There are two pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. One pitch is slow where spinners are crucial while the other is good for batters. So do keep a watch on the pitch report to know which pitch the match will be played on. The last IPL match played here was between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians, where a total of 289 runs were scored for a loss of 13 wickets.

LKN vs KKR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

LKN - W L W W L

KKR - W W L W L

LKN vs KKR Probable Playing XI

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy

LKN vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has scored 406 runs in 10 matches. Philip Salt is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's contest. He has smashed a total of 397 runs in 10 matches.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer loves performing at this venue. He has 257 runs in 10 matches. Venkatesh Iyer is another good batter pick who played a beautiful innings of 70 runs in the last match against Mumbai. Rinku Singh is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Marcus Stoinis and Sunil Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Narine has scored 380 runs and taken 13 wickets in 10 matches. Andre Russell is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Varun Chakaravarthy. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him. He has already taken 13 wickets in 10 matches. Mitchell Starc is another option who took four wickets in the last match against the Mumbai Indians.

LKN vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is in top form both with bat and ball. He has 380 runs and 13 wickets in 10 matches. This makes him the top captaincy option. He will open the innings along with Philip Salt and likely complete his quota of four overs.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul loves performing against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has scored 406 runs in 10 matches. Rahul played a beautiful innings of 76 runs off just 48 balls in the match against the Rajasthan Royals.

5 Must-Picks for LKN vs KKR, 54th Match

KL Rahul

Sunil Narine

Philip Salt

Marcus Stoinis

Andre Russell

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, N Pooran, P Salt

Batters: S Iyer, V Iyer

All-rounders: M Stoinis, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: M Khan, V Chakravarthy, M Starc

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, N Pooran, P Salt

Batters: S Iyer, R Singh

All-rounders: M Stoinis, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: M Khan, M Starc, V Arora

