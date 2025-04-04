LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 4, 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their fourth match of IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 4, in Lucknow. It is the third away game for MI, who suffered a loss in both of their previous away matches.

Ad

The Mumbai Indians started their season with a defeat against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After that, they traveled to Ahmedabad, where they lost to the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai then beat the Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

On April 4, MI will play against Rishabh Pant's LSG at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The conditions in Lucknow have changed. The venue no longer offers slow pitches as batters have enjoyed a lot of success in IPL matches hosted by Lucknow of late.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the clash between MI and LSG in IPL 2025, here's a quick look at the three players fantasy users can consider picking as captain or vice-captain of their respective Dream11 teams.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

#1 Hardik Pandya (ALL) (MI)

Ad

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has seemed in great touch with the ball. He has a knack of taking crucial wickets, a skill that can prove handy when the Mumbai Indians take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Pandya could not deliver with the bat against his ex-team Gujarat Titans, while in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, he did not get a chance to bat. Looking at how the pitch played in Lucknow during the match between LSG and Punjab Kings, it should not be a surprise if Pandya scores big when he comes out to bat in the middle.

Ad

#2 Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (BAT)

Australian opener Mitchell Marsh got out for a golden duck in Lucknow Super Giants' first home match of IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings. Marsh misjudged the ball from Arshdeep Singh and handed a catch to Marco Jansen.

The Aussie batter looked in excellent touch when the Super Giants played against the Delhi Capitals and the SunRisers Hyderabad. Looking back at those two performances, Marsh emerges as a top pick for captaincy or vice-captaincy in the fantasy contests. If he gets going, he can score loads of points with the bat.

Ad

#3 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants' hard-hitting left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran has lit up IPL 2025 with his fireworks. Pooran has been the top scorer for the team in all three matches the LSG franchise have played this season.

It will be a huge mistake to leave a batter like Pooran out of the fantasy team. His red-hot form makes him a top contender for captaincy in the Dream11 team. Although Mumbai Indians bowled Kolkata Knight Riders out for just 116 in their last game, they will find it extremely challenging to stop Pooran.

Apart from the three names mentioned on this list, fantasy users can also consider picking Suryakumar Yadav as captain or vice-captain. He played an excellent knock (nine-ball 27*) against KKR in his previous IPL 2025 match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback