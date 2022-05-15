LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 63

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 63rd match will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 15 May.

Despite suffering a big loss at the hands of the Gujarat Titans (GT) last week, the Lucknow Super Giants are well on course for a top-two finish. They will look to seal their spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs with a big win over the Rajasthan Royals, who aren't far off them in the points table. The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the Royals edge the Supergiants in a last-over thriller. With both teams in decent form coming into the game, another thriller beckons in Mumbai.

LSG vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

LSG XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Dushmantha Chameera.

RR XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Rassie van der Dussen/James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

LSG vs RR, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 63

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium pitch is perhaps the best one to bat on in the competition, with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) scoring 209 runs in the previous game at the venue. There isn't much swing early on for the pacers, allowing batters to go all out from the start. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. With dew likely to be a factor, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s LSG vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler, who is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2022, hasn't fired in recent games. His form has tailed off in the last week or so, but he remains RR's go-to batter in the top order. Against a strong LSG bowling attack, Buttler will need to be at his best, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda has been in good form for LSG, impressing in the No. 3 spot. The LSG batter has been brilliant against the spinners in the middle order, often setting up the perfect platform for a big finish. Given his form and ability, Hooda should be a good addition to your LSG vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder is one of the better death bowlers going around with his record speaking for itself. He has used his variations and yorkers to good effect in the backend of the innings, picking up a few wickets in the process. With Holder adding value with his batting prowess as well, he can be backed to put in a good performance today.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has been RR's best bowler by a mile in IPL 2022, picking up 23 wickets so far. His experience and variations have served him well in the middle overs, with Chahal often picking up key wickets at times of need. With Chahal set to play a big role once again, he is a must-have in your LSG vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSG vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (RR) - 617 points

KL Rahul (LSG) - 701 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 578 points

Important stats for LSG vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 625 runs in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 56.82

KL Rahul - 459 runs in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 45.90

Avesh Khan - 16 wickets in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 18.25

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

LSG vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Avesh Khan.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

LSG vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

