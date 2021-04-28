MI v RR, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Mumbai Indians square off against Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on the 29th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have flown to Delhi for their next set of matches and both teams play four games each at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. If there is one team that has had the wood over MI in the last few years, it is RR. The Jaipur-based side have won five out of their last six games (since the start of 2018) against the five-time and defending champions. Sanju Samson and his men once again have a big opportunity to continue their recent record against MI who seem to have quite a few issues.

MI’s middle-order is misfiring big time. Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers haven’t done much with the bat while Ishan Kishan has struggled quite a bit as well. Time and again, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have set a solid platform and the middle-order has botched it up.

MI v RR Head to Head

The surfaces in Chennai were slow in nature and didn’t really help the stroke-makers but the aforementioned four players have combined to score 203 runs in five matches averaging a mere 11.94 and they are striking less than 100. The bowling has won MI a couple of games and they have been pretty good. Thus, Rohit Sharma and co really need to step up, especially with the bat.

Meanwhile, even RR have been inconsistent this season. They have just two wins from five games. However, they are coming in with a win in their last game which was a convincing one against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The middle-order has shown signs of promise. Sanju Samson has looked good while the likes of Shivam Dube, David Miller and Riyan Parag have contributed decently in the last few games. RR will be hoping their talisman at the top, Jos Buttler can come to the party soon.

With the ball, they have been up and down but when they have got it right, they have reduced teams to scores of under 150. Thus, RR will be looking to build on the positives and build some momentum as the tournament heads into the Delhi caravan.

Probable Playing XIs

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav/ Adam Milne/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is in top form at the moment and is leading the run charts for MI this season. Barring the first game where he got 19 against RCB, Rohit hasn't recorded a score of under 30. Overall, he has scored 201 runs at an average of 40.20 and is striking at 130.51. His last four scores read – 43, 32, 44 and 63. Also, the MI skipper has piled on 862 runs against Delhi in his IPL career. Thus, Rohit will be one of the top captaincy options.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is a match-winner and can change the complexion of a game in no time. From the time he has started to open the batting in T20 cricket, the England wicket-keeper batsman has been very consistent. However, he seems to be going through a lean phase at the moment. He is striking the ball well but the scores haven’t come. Buttler has mustered just 89 runs in five innings in this season. However, he loves playing against MI and has amassed 259 runs in four innings against them. Thus, Buttler can be a good captaincy option.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

Advertisement

MI v RR Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler

3-Player Team

Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler, Chris Morris

4-Player Team

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Jos Buttler, Chris Morris

11-Player Team

Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman

Fan2Play Fantasy app believes in user’s winning chances. Playing Fantasy Sports on Fan2Play gives you a 50% guarantee of winning with their 2/3/4 Player Challenge mode. You can create your Fantasy teams with just 2/3/4 Players & take the Panga.

New User benefits are the best and are driving a lot of users to their app. You get Free Entry contests in all IPL Matches + 100% Bonus Contest for all users + you get 200% Welcome Bonus cashback on your first deposit.

To Download the app, Click Here: http://www.fan2play.com/