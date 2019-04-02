MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 3rd, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In their search for a record 100th IPL win, Mumbai Indians couldn't have asked for a better opponent than their bitter rivals, Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash at the Wankhede this Wednesday. Sitting nicely at the top of the IPL Points Table, Chennai Super Kings have come up trumps in the crucial junctures so far and will be looking to sustain their momentum against Mumbai Indians, who haven't been consistent enough with the bat.

While the Wankhede has been known for high-scoring matches, both sets of batsmen will be eying huge scores to propel their respective sides to the cusp of victory. With a record-breaking win on the horizon for Mumbai Indians and an opportunity to solidify their top spot in the table, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan

Playing XI Updates

Mumbai Indians

No changes are expected from Mumbai with all of their batsmen looking in good touch inspite of not converting them into big ones. Suryakumar Yadav hasn't yet scaled the heights of IPL 2018 and would be expected to showcase his ability against the pace-setters CSK. Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan hold the aces in the pace-bowling department while Mayank Markande's stellar introduction to the IPL 2018 came at the expense of CSK, which could give him the required confidence to exceed once again against the defending champions.

Possible XI: Rohit(C), de Kock(WK), Surya, Yuvraj, Hardik, Pollard, Krunal, McClenaghan, Bumrah, Malinga and Markande.

Chennai Super Kings

With Mitchell Santner underwhelming against the Royals on debut, he is in danger of losing his place to either Harbhajan Singh or Karn Sharma although his batting prowess could be pivotal deep down the order. Santner's exceptional fielding ability adds much-needed strength on the field, something which CSK lack with the likes of Shane Watson and Imran Tahir being liabilities on the field. The rest of the side should remain the side with Ambati Rayudu expected to make a huge impact against his former employers.

Possible XI: Rayudu, Watson, Raina, Jadhav, Dhoni(C&WK), Bravo, Jadeja, Santner/Harbhajan, Thakur, Chahar and Tahir.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 15

3rd April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Total Matches Played: 26

CSK: 12 (46.1%)

MI: 14 (53.9%)

Matches in Wankhede: 8 ( 6 MI, 2 CSK)

Last 5 Matches: 4 MI 1 CSK

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 28 April 2018: MI (170-2, 19.4 overs) beat CSK(169-5, 20 overs) by eight wickets, Pune

Man of the Match - Rohit Sharma (56 off 33)

Last Match in Wankhede: 7 April 2018: CSK (169-9, 19.5 overs) beat MI (165-4, 20 overs) by 1 wicket

Man of the Match: Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the preferred wicket-keeper with his sensational form for the South African national team being replicated in the IPL. He stroked a masterful fifty in the previous match and looks good to add more runs to his bludgeoning runs tally for this season.

Batsmen: Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu have decent records at the Wankhede and could be opted for this contest alongside Suresh Raina and Suryakumar Yadav. Yuvraj Singh has been in brilliant form inspite of a minor hiccup in the previous match and should back himself to dominate the CSK spinners on Wednesday.

All-rounders: The Pandya brothers provide the complete package with their three-dimensional skill-set. Along with them, Dwayne Bravo is the preferred option with his death bowling coming to the fore in the previous match. He was the architect of a famous win for CSK at the Wankhede last year and would love to replicate that performance once again.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah is a must have in the side while the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan, Imran Tahir and Deepak Chahar should prove their worth with a wicket or two, if included in the fantasy teams. Mayank Markande is also a viable option capable of causing havoc with his googlies.

Captain: Ambati Rayudu and Krunal Pandya haven't had the best of starts for their respective teams this season but are proven big match performers in the IPL. They should be backed to come up with another match-defining performance on Wednesday while the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Shane Watson are also capable of being picked as captain.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah. Captain: Ambati Rayudu

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni(WK), Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell McClenaghan, Imran Tahir and Mayank Markande. Captain: Krunal Pandya.

