MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 69

The 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 21st May.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are out of the race for a playoff spot, unable to click as a unit in IPL 2022. However, they have shown signs of returning to form in the last few games, with the likes of Tim David and Ramandeep Singh impressing for them. They will be keen to end a rather dismal campaign on a high against the Delhi Capitals, who are a win away from sealing an IPL 2022 playoff spot. They come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins and will start as the favorites. But with Mumbai boasting of strong batting unit, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

MI vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav/Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya/Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

DC XI

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav.

Match Details

MI vs DC, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 69

Date and Time: 21st May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has been a good one to bat on despite there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. There won't be much swing available for the pacers, enticing batters to go hard at the bowling in the powerplay phase. While the spinners should come into play in the middle overs, the batters will target the square boundaries to neutralize the threat. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s MI vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has looked good in the last few games, scoring some crucial runs in the powerplay overs. The southpaw is known for his ability to score quick runs and given his form, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner didn't score any runs in the previous game, succumbing to spin off the very first ball. However, Warner has been sensational for the Delhi Capitals this season, scoring over 400 runs at a fair rate. With the southpaw keen to return to runscoring ways, he could be backed to come good against the Mumbai Indians.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh has been the star of the show for Delhi in their last two games, scoring a fifty in both matches. In addition to his batting exploits, Marsh has added value with his bowling as well. With the conditions suiting him, Marsh is a good addition to your MI vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world with his record speaking for itself. However, he hasn't had the best of outings in IPL 2022, often proving to be expensive in the death overs. He has all the tricks in the bag to succeed in the format and with the Mumbai Indians pacer due to pick up a few wickets, he is a must-have in your MI vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 726 points

David Warner (DC) - 660 points

Tilak Varma (MI) - 632 points

Important stats for MI vs DC Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 427 runs in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 53.38

Kuldeep Yadav - 20 wickets in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.30

Tilak Varma - 376 runs in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 37.60

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: David Warner.

MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Kuldeep Yadav and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar