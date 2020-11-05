MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020 Qualifier 1): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The playoffs of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) are finally here, and the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1.

MI cruised to a spot in the top two with a number of convincing wins as they became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs. However, they are on the back of a whopping 10-wicket loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a game with saw Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult rested. Captain Rohit Sharma returned from injury for the game, but didn't seem to be in great nick.

DC, on the other hand, snapped a 4-match losing streak by edging the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a measured run-chase. The forms of captain Shreyas Iyer, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant are still concerns for the franchise, but the bowling attack can be trusted to come good against MI.

MI beat DC in both the group-stage encounters, but as we have seen on a number of occasions in the IPL, anything can happen in the playoffs. Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

#3 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has been in good touch recently in IPL 2020

Even if his recent scores don't suggest it, Quinton de Kock has been in great form. In MI's previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the opener looked well on course for a rapid fifty before he dragged a wide full-toss back onto his stumps.

The dismissal may have been careless and bizarre, but during his short stay at the crease, De Kock showed that he's in great nick and it's only a matter of time before he notches up a big score. With captain Rohit Sharma for company at the top of the order, the South African could make merry against his countrymen Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. He could even snaffle a few behind the stumps and get some valuable points.

De Kock is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is going through a slightly lean patch at the moment

While Shreyas Iyer has been in decent form throughout IPL 2020, he has had only one big knock of note. Often throwing away starts on his quest for quick runs, the DC captain is going through a bit of a lean patch at the moment with scores of 7, 25 and 7 in his last 3 games.

However, Iyer is a quality player who has shown the ability to step up when his team needs him, and can be backed to register a sizeable score against MI. His previous game against the same opposition saw De Kock effect a smart stumping off Rahul Chahar, but he has scored a forty-plus score vs MI earlier in IPL 2020.

Bound to come good at the earliest, Iyer is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's IPL 2020 hasn't gone to plan so far

With 4 single-digit scores in his last 6 innings and having only recently recovered from a hamstring injury that saw him excluded from India's squads for the tour of Australia, Rohit Sharma doesn't look like a great captaincy choice on paper.

However, the MI captain's strengths make him an excellent option against DC. Comfortable against quality pace, Rohit shouldn't be too troubled by DC's most potent threats with the new ball - Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain has an excellent record against off-spinners, and the only bowler who could cause him some trouble is Axar Patel.

As long as Rohit plays out the left-arm spinner without taking too many risks, there's no reason why he can't overcome the lean run that he's in and show the selectors that a seat on the plane Down Under needs to be made available immediately. A quality player who's due a big score, he's the best possible choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.