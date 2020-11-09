MI vs DC IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Nov 10th, 2020

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 features the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

After 59 gruelling games in IPL 2020, it comes down to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals fighting it out for the IPL trophy. Both teams finished in the top two during the league stage of the competition.

Mumbai Indians have won ten of their fifteen games in IPL 2020 despite captain Rohit Sharma not being available for a few games, something that epitomises the team's undeniable quality and depth.

While their batsmen have stepped up at various points during the IPL 2020 season, it has been their bowling unit that has also played a key role. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have formed a lethal partnership with the ball, picking up a whopping 49 wickets between them.

Moreover, Mumbai Indians also boast of the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard, all of whom add much-needed balance to the side. Although their captain Rohit Sharma isn't in the best of form, the IPL holders would fancy their chances of a win to successfully defend their title.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have had a turbulent few weeks, but they would be glad to have reached their first IPL final. Their overseas players were on song against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, with Marcus Stoinis starring with both and ball.

Adding Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, both of whom rank among the top players with bat and ball respectively, to the equation only sweetens the deal for the Capitals.

However, Delhi Capitals will be worried about the form of Rishabh Pant, who is due for a big score in IPL 2020. Nevertheless, with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer going strong, Delhi Capitals could be a handful for the defending IPL champions.

Delhi Capitals wouldn't have too many fond memories about their previous clashes against Mumbai Indians, who have beaten the Capitals in their last four IPL games.

However, things should be different this time. There is the IPL 2020 trophy on the line, with the Delhi Capitals striving to become the newest IPL champions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. With all to play for in Dubai, a game for the history books could potentially unfold as the 2020 edition of the IPL draws to a close.

Squads to choose from:

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

Predicted Playing-11

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult/James Pattinson.

Delhi Capitals

Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Pravin Dubey, Ravi Ashwin/Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Final

Date: 10th November 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The previous IPL 2020 game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw the Mumbai Indians register a mammoth score of 200, which indicates the nature of the pitch. While there should be some swing on offer early on, change of pace could be key as the match progresses.

With one side of the ground being relatively bigger than the other, batsmen could try to capitalise on the same. However, it could go both ways against the spinners, who aren't expected to get much turn off the surface.

Wickets in hand and strike rotation could be crucial for both sides at the venue. Although chasing has been the trend in IPL 2020 of late, both teams might prefer to bat first given that the game is a final, with 170-180 likely to be a competitive total at the venue.

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MI vs DC IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje and Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-Captain: Krunal Pandya.