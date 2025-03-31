MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 31, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in the 12th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, March 31, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for MI, with the Hardik Pandya-led side losing both their matches so far. Their batting unit faltered in their run chase against GT on Saturday, and they'll look to bounce back in front of their home fans.

The defending champions KKR returned to winning ways with a fine performance against RR, with Quinton de Kock roaring back to form with an unbeaten 97.

While MI holds an overall edge over KKR, the latter has had the wood over them in recent meetings. In what should be a high-octane encounter, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks.

The returning Sunil Narine is a solid Dream11 captaincy option in this match. Fully fit after recovering from the bout of illness that kept him out of KKR's win against RR, the Caribbean all-rounder should slot right back at the top of the order.

Narine has a decent record against MI with the ball, but his average with the bat doesn't quite inspire confidence. However, he does have a good strike rate against both Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Narine could get off to a good start, and he could get to a sizeable Dream11 haul even if he plays a 20-run cameo.

His high points ceiling and reliability make Narine a quality captaincy pick in this match.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav's battle with the KKR spinners will be one to watch out for.

Suryakumar Yadav will be the key with the bat for MI's success in this match. The MI vice-captain has gotten off to starts in both their games this season, and looked in fine touch in their previous outing against GT.

He loves playing at the Wankhede Stadium and also enjoys a good record against KKR - 447 runs at an average of 40.64 and a strike rate of 146.08. Given his propensity to find the fence and his deep understanding of the dimensions of this venue, SKY could register a mega haul in this fixture and is a strong captaincy candidate on Dream11.

#1 Hardik Pandya (ALL) (MI)

MI captain Hardik Pandya loves a game against KKR. The Knight Riders are arguably Hardik's favorite opponents in the league, and the numbers reflect the same - 395 runs averaging 43.89 at a strike rate of 165.97, and 13 wickets at a decent bowling average of 20.69 with the ball in 12 matches.

He bowled brilliantly against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday, but struggled with the bat. If he manages to find the right rhythm as a batter, Hardik could be an unstoppable force and a bankable Dream11 captaincy choice in every game that MI plays.

