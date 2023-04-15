MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction.

Mumbai Indians come into the game on the back of a big win against the Delhi Capitals. While they are facing injury concerns, especially with Jofra Archer, Mumbai's batting unit is finding its feet with each passing game.

As for the Kolkata Knight Riders, they have two wins in four matches so far. The Knight Riders have a balanced unit with the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine holding the key.

With both teams keen on getting another win under their belts, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Mumbai.

MI vs KKR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 22

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 22nd match of IPL 2023 in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 22

Date and Time: April 16th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 2 Uncapped Indian batters knocking on the national team's door

MI vs KKR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 22

The previous game at the Wankhede Stadium saw the Chennai Super Kings chase down 157 with relative ease. There should be enough help on offer with the new ball, with two wickets falling in the powerplay phase. Spinners accounted for seven out of the 10 wickets to fall in the previous game. With this being a day game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1st-innings score: 157

2nd-innings score: 159

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

MI vs KKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer/Jason Behrendorff.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Venky Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson.

MI vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (31 off 26 in the previous game vs DC)

Ishan Kishan has shown glimpses of form in the last few games with scores of 31 (26) and 32 (21). He is an explosive batter who has 1943 runs in 73 innings at a strike rate of 131.91.

With Ishan having a decent record against the Knight Riders as well, he is a good pick for your MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rinku Singh (4 matches, 156 runs, SR: 175.28)

Rinku Singh has been brilliant with the bat for the Knight Riders, scoring 156 runs in four matches. He has a strike rate of 175.28 this season, holding him in good stead.

Given his ability against both pace and spin, Rinku is another good addition to your MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 19.50)

Sunil Nairne has been decent with the ball IN ipl 2023, picking up six wickets in four matches. He is averaging 19.50 with the ball and has been fairly economical as well.

With Narine capable of adding value with the bat as well, he is a top pick for your MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jason Behrendorff (3/22 in the previous game vs DC)

Jason Behrendorff was brilliant with the ball against the Delhi Capitals, picking up three wickets in the previous game. He is a fine exponent of swing bowling, often TAKING wickets in the powerplay phase.

With the conditions on offer favoring him as well, Behrendorff is a must-have in your MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

MI vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has struck some form of late, scoring a fine fifty against SunRisers Hyderabad in his last IPL 2023 outing. Rana has 145 runs in four innings at a healthy strike rate.

With Rana having some experience playing at the Wankhede Stadium as well, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has not been in the best of form this season, unable to get going with the bat. However, he is one of the best in the business with an IPL strike rate in excess of 130. He has a decent record against the Kolkata Knight Riders with 337 runs in nine matches, including three fifties.

With Suryakumar capable of scoring big runs, he is a viable captaincy choice for your MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ishan Kishan 31(26) in the previous game Jason Behrendorff 3/22 in the previous game Venkatesh Iyer 120 runs in 3 matches Sunil Narine 6 wickets in 4 matches Varun Chakravarthy 6 wickets in 4 matches

MI vs KKR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 22

Varun Chakravarthy has been decent for the Knight Riders this season, picking up six wickets in four matches. He has a few variations up his sleeve and has been used aggressively by the Knight Riders in terms of bowling at the death as well.

With Varun in good form, he could be a decent differential pick for your MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan (c)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana (vc), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Nitish Rana, Venky Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Cameron Green, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Jason Behrendorff

Poll : 0 votes