Over the years, the IPL has provided a platform for many young Indian cricketers to showcase their talent on a global platform. The tournament has been the perfect platform for many young Indian cricketers to break into the Indian side.

Although IPL 2023 is only in its second week, we have seen some consistent performances from young uncapped Indians who could make their way to the Indian national side in the future.

Here's a look at two of them:

#1. Rinku Singh: The find of IPL 2023

Rinku Singh has been a solid finisher for KKR in the ongoing edition of the IPL

Despite being part of the tournament since 2018, Rinku Singh could easily be called "the find" of the ongoing season after his extraordinary performance against the Gujarat Titans. The KKR batter started his IPL career in 2018 but couldn't make an impact until last season. Last season, the left-hander scored 174 runs in seven games at a strike-rate of 148.72, including some astonishing performances as a finisher.

In the ongoing edition, the Uttar Pradesh batter has scored 98 runs in three innings at an impressive strike-rate of 168.79. Beyond the numbers, Rinku Singh's performances should also be judged based on the impact he brings while batting in the lower-order for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Singh's recent onslaught against fellow UP teammate Yash Dayal, when he smashed five sixes in five deliveries to win the game from an improbable position, speaks volumes about the youngster's temperament and ability.

Although he still has a long way to go, the KKR batter is making the right moves to catch the national selectors' attention.

#2. Tilak Varma: Mumbai Indians' dependable batter

Tilak Varma has become a dependable batter for the Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma was an important pick in the 2022 IPL auction for the Mumbai Indians. In his first season for the franchise, Varma scored 397 runs at a strike rate of 131. He was the lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season for the Mumbai Indians.

The left-hander has gone from strength to strength with a strong batting display in the ongoing edition of the tournament. He has scored 147 runs in 3 games at an average of 73.50 at an impressive strike-rate of 158.06.

Tilak Varma has become a mainstay for the Mumbai Indians, with skipper Rohit Sharma depending heavily on the young left-hander. Varma has taken giant strides with his consistency and looks destined to make it big in the future.

Poll : 0 votes