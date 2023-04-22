MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 31

The 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction.

After a tough start to their IPL campaign, the Mumbai Indians have hit back in style with three wins on the trot. While their bowling attack has impressed in patches, it has been MI's batting unit that has delivered more often than not.

As for their opponents Punjab Kings, they have three wins in six matches despite missing a few key players. While Liam Livingstone is fit and running for the Kings, they would want the rest of their batting unit to fire in unison.

With both teams looking for their fourth win of the season, a cracking game beckons at the Wankhede.

MI vs PBKS Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 31

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will lock horns in the 31st match of IPL 2023 in Mumbai on Saturday, April 22. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 31

Date and Time: April 22nd, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

MI vs PBKS pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 31

The average first-innings score at Wankhede this season reads 172, indicating a high-scoring match once again. The previous game saw Mumbai chase down 185 in 17.4 overs, with the powerplay phase seeing only three wickets fall across both innings. Spin could play a factor as well with the previous game seeing spinners account for six wickets. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss given the record at the venue.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1st-innings score: 172

2nd-innings score: 173

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

MI vs PBKS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendorff.

Punjab Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza/Matt Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (5 matches, 169 runs, Average: 33.80)

Ishan Kishan has been brilliant of late, getting starts at the top of the order. He has 169 runs in five matches with an average of 33.80. His last outing at Wankhede saw him score a fifty, holding him in good stead.

With Ishan in good form, he is a fine pick for your MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Prabhsimran Singh (6 matches, 133 runs, Average: 23.13)

Prabhsimran Singh has been impressive in the IPL this season with 133 runs in six matches. Prabhsimran boasts a strike rate of 160.24 at the top of the order as well.

With the conditions being good for batting early on, Prabhsimran is a good pick for your MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (6 matches, 87 runs, 5 wickets)

Sam Curran has been decent with bat and ball this season for the Punjab Kings. He has 87 runs and five wickets in six matches so far. While he is likely to be used as an enforcer with the bat, Curran's ability with the ball sets him apart.

Given the conditions and his skill set, Curran is a must-have in your MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jason Behrendorff (2/37 in the previous game vs SRH)

Jason Behrendorff has also had a decent time in the IPL this season. He has six wickets in four matches with an average of 20.17. He is an excellent exponent of swing bowling, often picking up wickets with the new ball.

With Behrendorff in good form coming into play, he is a good addition to your MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

MI vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is one of the most feared batters in this format with 551 runs in 24 IPL matches. He has an IPL strike rate of 165.47 and can also add value with the ball. Although Livingstone didn't score many runs in the previous game, he can win games singlehandedly on his day.

With Livingstone likely to bat in the top order as well, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has shown signs of form in recent matches for the Mumbai Indians. His last outing at Wankhede saw him score a 25-ball 43, playing both pace and spin well.

Given his IPL average and strike rate of 29.14 and 136.87, respectively, Suryakumar is a viable captaincy choice for your MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ishan Kishan 169 runs in 5 matches Jason Behrendorff 2/37 in the previous game Cameron Green 64(40) in the previous game Arshdeep Singh 9 wickets in 6 matches Prabhsimran Singh 133 runs in 6 matches

MI vs PBKS match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 31

Arshdeep Singh has been Punjab Kings' top bowler this season with nine wickets in six matches. He has a bowling average of 19.44 in IPL 2023, holding him in good stead. With Arshdeep capable of picking up wickets consistently, he is a good pick for your MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

