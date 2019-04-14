MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 15th, 2019

After registering their first win of the IPL 2019 against KXIP on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore look to sustain the once elusive momentum as they face a stern test of upstaging three time champions, Mumbai Indians at their abode of the iconic Wankhede. Mumbai on the other hand, were dealt a reality check as they found themselves on the wrong side of a Jos Buttler blitzkrieg.

With the IPL Points Table slowing taking a definitive look with each passing match, Mumbai would be looking to keep up with the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings while it is do-or-die for RCB, with little margin of error as far as qualification to the play-offs are concerned. With some of the best players in world cricket taking centrestage on Monday, here are a few tips and suggestions to help you pick your fantasy team for this promising clash.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn

Playing XI Updates

Mumbai Indians:

With Alzarri Joseph taken to the cleaners in the last two matches at the Wankhede, Lasith Malinga is set to return to the playing XI while the rest of the side should ideally remain the same. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are in good touch at the top of the order while the relatively inexperienced middle order of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya haven't consistently performed and would be expected to come up with a telling contribution against RCB. With a bowling attack filled with variety, Mumbai should back themselves in this high-octane clash and return to winning ways.

Possible XI: Rohit(C), de Kock(WK), Surya, Ishan, Krunal, Pollard, Hardik, Chahar, Bumrah, Behrendorff and Malinga.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

After finally breaking the duck this season, RCB could look into bringing Shimron Hetmyer or Colin de Grandhomme for Akshdeep Nath to add more firepower to the batting unit while Navdeep Saini's resurgance has been one of the few shining lights in what has been a lackluster campaign so far for RCB. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers hold key on a flat track in Mumbai with the likes of Parthiv Patel and Marcus Stoinis expected to complement the aforementioned duo on Monday.

Possible XI: Virat (C), Parthiv(WK), de Villiers, Stoinis, Ali, Hetmyer/Nath, Negi, Umesh, Saini, Siraj and Chahal.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 31

15th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Total Matches Played: 26

MI: 17

RCB: 9

Matches in Wankhede: 8 (5 MI 3 RCB)

Last 5 Matches: 4 MI 1 RCB

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 28 March 2019: MI (187-8, 20 overs) beat RCB (181-5, 20 overs) by 6 runs, Bangalore

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (3/20)

Last Match in Mumbai: MI (213-6, 20 overs) beat RCB (167-8, 20 overs) by 46 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma (94 off 52)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the ideal candidate for this slot considering his recent form. He top-scored for Mumbai against RR and would be looking to build on it with another good performance against his former team on Monday.

Batsmen: Two of Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli is a must while the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are also viable options to complete the batting department. Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been able to replicate his 2018 exploits when he broke the record for most runs in a season by an uncapped player, batting at the top of the Mumbai batting unit. Expect him to spring back to form against a relatively weak RCB bowling line-up.

Allrounders: With a number of highly talented allrounders available for the taking, Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis are must haves with their skill-set bound to come into play under the lights. Krunal Pandya is a viable option to complete the allrounders with his economical left-arm spin and ability to strike the boundaries being crucial to Mumbai's cause.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal are invaluable assets to any team with their wicket taking ability while Navdeep Saini has been quite impressive without many wickets to show for. He could be a critical selection to the fantasy team on a pacy Mumbai wicket while Jason Behrendorff should ideally complete the fantasy team with his incisive swing bowling.

Captain: Rohit Sharma has a good record against RCB and would be hoping to score his first fifty of the season on Monday. Along with Rohit, AB de Villiers and Krunal Pandya are also viable options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Krunal Pandya

