MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 48 of IPL 2020 sees the league leaders Mumbai Indians (MI) take on second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a top-of-the-table clash. Both teams come into the fixture on the back of big defeats in their previous games, and will want to arrest any signs of decline in the tournament.

With the Delhi Capitals having fallen to three defeats on the trot, this game will be an opportunity to strengthen their case for a place in the top two, and the first qualifier, come the end of the season.

Despite their respective defeats in their previous games, RCB and MI have been incredibly consistent for large parts of IPL 2020, and both teams will want that to continue. The last time the two teams took on each other, twenty overs were not enough to separate them, and a Super Over was called upon to decide the winner.

Some calm batting from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped RCB weather the storm, and pick up the victory and two valuable points. Neither team will want to take it that far this time around, and will look to capitalise on their own strengths to drive home any advantage that they can find.

With a battle for top spot looming, we look at three options to captain or vice-captain your Dream11 team.

1. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was MI's star in their first game against RCB at IPL 2020.

When you think back to the reverse fixture between the two teams earlier in the season, it is difficult to look past Ishan Kishan’s incredible 99 in MI’s chase that almost took his team over the line.

While his performances since have not been particularly impressive, Kishan’s unbeaten 37-ball 68 in skipper Rohit Sharma’s absence at the top of the order will hold him in good stead with the team management. As always, a fine performance from a youngster of his calibre is never too far away at IPL 2020.

Advertisement

If the southpaw can conjure up another one of his specials tonight, he could prove to be a valuable captain or vice-captain pick for your Dream11 team.

2. AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has four fifties to his name at IPL 2020.

From the RCB point of view, 2020 has once again been the year of AB de Villiers. While he is not in the top two run-getters for the Bangalore franchise this season, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman has 4 half-centuries to his name, coming away with the Man of the Match award on each of those four occasions.

One of those half-centuries came in a late innings blitz against their opponents tonight, the Mumbai Indians. The Protean also starred in the Super Over that day, and he will want to do all he can to ensure a second victory for RCB over MI this season.

Advertisement

If the former Proteas captain gets going, he could well prove to be an inspired pick for the points differential positions in your Dream11 team.

3. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya scored a quickfire half-century against the Rajasthan Royals.

Despite not being able to bowl due to an earlier injury, Hardik Pandya can prove to be more than just effective with the bat. His 21-ball 60 against the Rajasthan Royals was a testament to just how destructive he can be at the back end of the innings.

And although he has just 224 runs to his name at IPL 2020, Pandya’s penchant for big-hitting at the death makes him a valuable asset to any team. If he is able to exercise his muscle towards the end of the MI innings tonight, getting twice the points you normally would for him can be the difference between victory and defeat on Dream11.