Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Despite starting the IPL season with two consecutive wins, Rajasthan Royals have tailed off as they come into this game with four points in four games.

The Royals duo of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson has been sensational, but Jos Buttler is still finding his feet at the top of the order. While Jofra Archer's fiery spells have helped their cause, RR would be slightly concerned with their fragile middle order as Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag are yet to fire in the competition.

Although Ben Stokes' arrival bolsters the RR squad, he won't be available for the game against the star-studded MI.

Riding on the pyrotechnics of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, MI have six points in five games and look good for another top-four finish. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have also shown glimpses of their abilities, and their ever-reliable bowling unit has also done their bit.

It would be difficult for anyone to look past the Mumbai Indians against the Royals on Tuesday, but the four-time IPL champions' head-to-head record against RR paints a different picture.

There's nothing to separate the two sides as both have eleven wins apiece in 12 seasons of the IPL. If this is any indication of things to come, we should be in for a very competitive clash between two explosive batting units. With either side eyeing a win to sustain their momentum in the IPL, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for a treat!

Squads to choose from:

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Predicted Playing-11:

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 20.

Date: 6th October 2020 (at 7:30 PM IST).

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

Unlike the pitches in Sharjah and Dubai, the one at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a touch two-paced which brings the bowlers into the equation.

While the batsmen have preferred to see out the new-ball bowlers, they will have to be wary of the spinners who have been influential in the middle overs. Although most teams have preferred to chase at this venue in the IPL, the conditions don't change much during a game.

However, dew could play a role in the second innings, something that could entice both the captains to chase after winning the toss. 160 should be a par-score on this surface although either side could easily breach it given their explosive batting units.

MI vs RR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions:

MI vs RR Dream11 IPL Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Tom Curran and Shreyas Gopal.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan, Steve Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock.