MI vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 17th, 2021

Match number nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians showed why they are the favorites to win the IPL title for the third consecutive time after they snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. Although MI's middle-order has struggled in IPL 2021, their bowling attack has certainly not disappointed. While Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult continue to work wonders, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya's exploits against KKR hold them in good stead. With the likes of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also looking in decent touch with the bat, the Mumbai Indians look set for the long haul.

As for their opponents on Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to win a match in IPL 2021. While they had a fighting chance in both games, their fragile middle-order couldn't deliver as they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The usual suspects, David Warner and Rashid Khan, have continued to impress, but they will need more from Manish Pandey, who has scored runs at a very slow pace. With a decent bowling attack in place, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to set the record straight and climb up the IPL 2021 points table as soon as possible.

However, the Sunrisers will enter this fixture as underdogs, given Mumbai Indians' superior firepower in the batting department. But one may argue that the pitch in Chennai is more suited to the Sunrisers bowling attack, which boasts one of the premium spinners in Rashid Khan. Either way, both teams should put in their best efforts as they seek a win to sustain their IPL 2021 playoff hopes. All in all, a cracking game of IPL 2021 cricket beckons in Chennai on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav/Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar/Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem and T Natarajan

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 9, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 17th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

Another low-scoring thriller is on the cards, with there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. Although there won't be much swing available with the new ball, the pacers have done well here. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making it difficult for the batsmen to score freely. The powerplay overs will remain crucial to either side's fortunes, with the new ball expected to come onto the bat fairly well. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MI vs SRH)

MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma