PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CHE) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Punjab Kings are a different beast under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and mentorship of Ricky Ponting. They are fourth in the points table with two wins in their last three matches. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by 25 runs.
These two teams have played a total of 30 head-to-head matches. Chennai Super Kings have won 16 matches while Punjab Kings have won 14 matches.
PBKS vs CHE Match Details
The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 8 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PBKS vs CHE, 22nd Match
Date and Time: April 8, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
Pitch Report
The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh is batting friendly with a lot of opportunities for batters. Pacers are usually more crucial than spinners in night matches at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, where a total of 360 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.
PBKS vs CHE Form Guide
PBKS - Won 2 of their last 3 matches
CHE - Won 1 of their last 4 matches
PBKS vs CHE Probable Playing XI
PBKS Playing XI
No injury updates
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera (impact)
CHE Playing XI
No injury updates
Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube (impact)
PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 91 runs in the last three matches. Devon Conway is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has a lot of potential and play a crucial role for his team.
Batters
Shreyas Iyer
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer is in exceptional form. He has already smashed 159 runs in the last three matches. Rachin Ravindra is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja and Glenn Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Ravindra Jadeja will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 76 runs and taken two wickets in the last four matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh has scalped six wickets in the last three matches. Noor Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.
PBKS vs CHE match captain and vice-captain choices
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the most crucial picks from Chennai Super Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can once again score a lot of runs. He has smashed 121 runs in the last four matches.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 159 runs in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs CHE, 22nd Match
Shreyas Iyer
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Rachin Ravindra
Ravindra Jadeja
Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Singh
Batters: S Iyer, R Ravindra, R Gaikwad, N Wadhera
All-rounders: R Jadeja, G Maxwell
Bowlers: A Singh, K Ahmed, M Pathirana, N Ahmad
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: P Singh, D Conway
Batters: S Iyer, R Ravindra, R Gaikwad
All-rounders: R Jadeja, M Stoinis, M Jansen
Bowlers: A Singh, K Ahmed, M Pathirana
