PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CHE) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday, April 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Punjab Kings are a different beast under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and mentorship of Ricky Ponting. They are fourth in the points table with two wins in their last three matches. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by 25 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 30 head-to-head matches. Chennai Super Kings have won 16 matches while Punjab Kings have won 14 matches.

Ad

Trending

PBKS vs CHE Match Details

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 8 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs CHE, 22nd Match

Date and Time: April 8, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh is batting friendly with a lot of opportunities for batters. Pacers are usually more crucial than spinners in night matches at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, where a total of 360 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

PBKS vs CHE Form Guide

PBKS - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

Ad

CHE - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

PBKS vs CHE Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera (impact)

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube (impact)

Ad

PBKS vs CHE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 91 runs in the last three matches. Devon Conway is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has a lot of potential and play a crucial role for his team.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer is in exceptional form. He has already smashed 159 runs in the last three matches. Rachin Ravindra is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja and Glenn Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Ravindra Jadeja will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 76 runs and taken two wickets in the last four matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh has scalped six wickets in the last three matches. Noor Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

PBKS vs CHE match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the most crucial picks from Chennai Super Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can once again score a lot of runs. He has smashed 121 runs in the last four matches.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 159 runs in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs CHE, 22nd Match

Shreyas Iyer

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra Jadeja

Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Ad

Batters: S Iyer, R Ravindra, R Gaikwad, N Wadhera

All-rounders: R Jadeja, G Maxwell

Bowlers: A Singh, K Ahmed, M Pathirana, N Ahmad

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, D Conway

Ad

Batters: S Iyer, R Ravindra, R Gaikwad

All-rounders: R Jadeja, M Stoinis, M Jansen

Bowlers: A Singh, K Ahmed, M Pathirana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More