PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 38

According to IPL schedule 2022, the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 25).

Punjab Kings, despite a strong IPL 2022 auction, haven't been at their best on the field. They will be keen to return to winning ways against an upbeat Chennai Super Kings side, who come into the game on the back of a stunning win over their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI). Although their batting unit has blown hot and cold, Chennai Super Kings will fancy their chances of bagging a second consecutive win. But with Punjab's explosive batting unit due for a big performance, a riveting contest beckons in Mumbai.

PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/Benny Howell, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

CSK XI

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali/Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.

Match Details

PBKS vs CSK, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 38

Date and Time: 25th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The previous game at the venue between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) produced 429 runs, and another high-scoring fixture could be on the cards today. Although the pacers might get some help early on, the batters should enjoy the bounce and carry off the surface. Dew is likely to play a part in the second innings, making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 180 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PBKS vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has looked a shadow of his usual self, unable to get going for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 so far. However, Bairstow is one of the most explosive batters in the world with his intent being key. Given his ability against both pace and spin, the Englishman is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a poor IPL 2022 campaign with just one fifty in seven games. The CSK opener holds the key at the top of the order with his ability to score big runs often serving his side well in the past. With a good batting track on offer, Gaikwad can be backed to get back amongst the runs against Punjab Kings.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja hasn't fired in IPL 2022, albeit showing glimpses of why he is so highly-rated as an all-rounder. While his bowling adds value, all eyes will be on Jadeja - the finisher. With Punjab Kings' bowling attack struggling for form, Jadeja is a good addition to your PBKS vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been the best amongst the Punjab pacers, using his variations and tactical nous to good effect. Although he hasn't picked up many wickets, Arshdeep has been brilliant in death overs, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 418 points

Robin Uthappa (CSK) - 366 points

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 393 points

Important stats for PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone - 226 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 32.29

Dwayne Bravo - 12 wickets in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 18.08

Shivam Dube - 239 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 39.83

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

