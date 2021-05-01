PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 2nd, 2021

Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the Delhi Capitals taking on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Punjab Kings are back to winning ways after a dominant performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the week. Riding on the exploits of KL Rahul and Harpreet Brar, the Kings notched up their third win of IPL 2021, taking them closer to the elusive top-four spots. However, there are some concerns in the squad, especially with Nicholas Pooran's form in the middle-order. The southpaw, after yet another failure in the previous game, now has four ducks in IPL 2021, which might ultimately force Punjab's hand. But they have got a resourceful squad in place and with Mayank Agarwal and Jhye Richardson on the bench, Punjab will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture.

However, the Delhi Capitals have been one of the teams to beat in IPL 2021 so far. With two of the top run-scorers in Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw leading the way, the Delhi Capitals have already won five out of their seven games so far. Axar Patel has also paved the way with miserly spells, despite Kagiso Rabada's shortcomings in the death overs. However, the Capitals should fancy their odds, given the form that their middle-order is in.

Although both sides look evenly matched on paper, the last time these sides met in the IPL 2021, the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw decimated Punjab and paved the way for a big win in Mumbai. With revenge on their minds, KL Rahul and co. will look to get one over Delhi, paving the way for an absolute thriller to kickstart the second half of IPL 2021 this Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal/Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran/Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith/Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma

Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 29, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 2nd May 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is slightly on the slower side, the Narendra Modi Stadium has also seen its fair share of runs in IPL 2021. Although there is little to no movement available for the pacers, there is ample turn on offer for the spinners. The vast boundaries on either side make it an even contest, with the batsmen likely to try maximizing the field restrictions in the powerplay overs. Although both teams will look to chase, given the dew factor, the pitch might slow down as the game progresses. 170 should be a competitive total at the venue, with an even contest between the bat and ball on the cards this Sunday.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBKS vs DC)

PBKS vs DC: IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Steve Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith, Deepak Hooda, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar

Captain: Steve Smith. Vice-aptain: Chris Gayle