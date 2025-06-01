PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – June 1, 2025

The Qualifier 2 match of the IPL 2025 playoffs will happen on June 1, featuring Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The winner of this match will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3, while the loser will head back home.

MI beat the GT by 20 runs at the New PCA Stadium to make it to the Qualifier 2 match. On the other side, the PBKS squandered an opportunity to punch their ticket to the final. Punjab lost against Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 to end up in a battle against Mumbai in Qualifier 2.

Punjab had won their previous Qualifier 2 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2014. Meanwhile, Mumbai lost in their last appearance in Qualifier 2 against the GT in 2023.

This will be the first-ever battle between Mumbai and Punjab at the grand stage of the IPL playoffs. Before the match starts, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be differential picks in the Dream11 fantasy contests.

#3 Azmatullah Omarzai (ALL) (PBKS)

Can Azmatullah Omarzai make a difference? (Image: Getty)

Punjab Kings all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has earned 306 fantasy points in IPL 2025 so far. The all-rounder can score a quickfire 30 or 40 in the middle-order and also return with multiple wickets in the bowling department.

In the absence of Marco Jansen, Punjab will expect Omarzai to stand up and deliver the goods in the fast-bowling unit at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Omarzai has previously played for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Hence, he would have a decent idea about the conditions.

Apart from that, in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Omarzai smashed a half-century for Afghanistan against South Africa at this venue. Picking Omarzai in the fantasy team could prove to be a difference-making move.

#2 Richard Gleeson (BOWL) (MI)

Quite a few Dream11 users will be skeptical about picking Richard Gleeson in their fantasy teams. The fast bowler had a minor niggle in the Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans. However, fantasy users should consider picking him if Mumbai pick him in their playing XI for the upcoming match.

Gleeson has the pace that can trouble the Punjab Kings batters in the Qualifier 2 match. Punjab may avoid targeting Jasprit Bumrah and go after Gleeson. Perhaps, Gleeson may end up taking two or more wickets in the process, making him a pick worth considering.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (PBKS)

At the time of writing, less than 8% of fantasy users have selected Yuzvendra Chahal in their Dream11 teams for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match. The probable reason behind it is Chahal's absence from the squad in Qualifier 1.

However, Chahal has reportedly recovered from his injury and is likely to be available to play against the Mumbai Indians. Chahal has an enormous experience of playing on the grand stage. He also knows the knack of taking wickets on batter-friendly surfaces like the one which is likely to be on offer for the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. If he returns to the match squad, Chahal can earn loads of fantasy points.

