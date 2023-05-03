PBKS vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 3rd, 2023

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The high-octane clash will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

Punjab faced the Chennai Super Kings in their last game and beat them in a thriller of a contest. CSK batted first and posted 200 on the board. In response, PBKS batters stepped up and chased down the total on the last ball of the match to win the game by four wickets.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, beat the Rajasthan Royals in a close-fought contest. Chasing a mammoth total of 213, cameos from Tilak Varma and Tim David helped MI chase down the total with three balls to spare.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs MI game.

#3 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) – 9 credits

Arshdeep Singh in action against CSK (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Punjab Kings)

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball when the Punjab Kings last faced the Mumbai Indians. He picked up four wickets, giving away 29 runs in his four overs, helping his side defend the total. He bowled brilliantly in death overs and nailed his yorkers to perfection.

Arshdeep has picked up 15 wickets in nine matches so far in this edition of the IPL and is leading the pace attack. He averages 19.67 with the ball and will be eager to add to his tally of wickets in the PBKS vs MI clash.

#2 Cameron Green (MI) – 8.5 credits

Cameron Green in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Cameron Green didn’t have the best of starts to IPL 2023 but has found form in the last few games. Chasing 213, Green scored 44 off 26 balls and laid the foundation for them to chase down the total successfully. He is a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians’ batting lineup.

The Australian all-rounder has scored 243 runs in eight games so far in his first appearance in the Indian Premier League. He has also picked up five wickets but can fetch you points once he gets going with the bat in hand.

#1 Sam Curran (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Sam Curran in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Punjab Kings)

Sam Curran is certainly living up to the expectations of the price tag that he was brought by the Punjab Kings franchise. Curran has scored 192 runs and picked up seven wickets in nine outings so far. He has already played some fantastic cameos for his side in IPL 2023.

Curran picked up a wicket and scored 29 off 20 balls in their win over the Chennai Super Kings in their last game. The left-arm all-rounder can fetch you points with both bat and ball and is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs MI game on Wednesday.

