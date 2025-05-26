PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 69

The 69th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Both the teams will be playing to secure a top two finish. Punjab Kings have won eight of their last 13 matches and have 17 points while Mumbai Indians have 16 points from as many wins. If Punjab win today's match, they will definitely play the Qualifier 1.
These two teams have played a total of 32 head-to-head matches. Mumbai Indians have won 17 matches while Punjab Kings have won 15 matches.
PBKS vs MI Match Details
The 69th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 26 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PBKS vs MI, 69th Match
Date and Time: 26th April 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Pitch Report
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a good ground with equal opportunities for batters and bowlers. Batters find it easy to score at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 414 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
PBKS vs MI Form Guide
PBKS - Won 8 of their last 13 matches
MI - Won 8 of their last 13 matches
PBKS vs MI Probable Playing XI
PBKS Playing XI
No injury updates
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Shashank Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar (impact)
MI Playing XI
No injury updates
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Karn Sharma (impact)
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Ryan Rickelton
Ryan Rickelton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 361 runs in the last 13 matches. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 403 runs in the last 12 matches.
Batters
Shreyas Iyer
Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav was in exceptional form in the last match and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 583 runs in just 13 matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Hardik Pandya
Will Jacks and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 161 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last 12 matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue, and the latter has taken 16 wickets in the last 12 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler for today's match.
PBKS vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most crucial picks from Mumbai Indians as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 583 runs in the last 13 matches of the tournament.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 463 runs in the last 12 matches.
5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs MI, 69th Match
Shreyas Iyer
Prabhsimran Singh
Hardik Pandya
Suryakumar Yadav
Ryan Rickelton
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Singh, R Rickelton
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, S Yadav, R Sharma
All-rounders: W Jacks, H Pandya
Bowlers: A Singh, T Boult, J Bumrah
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: P Singh, R Rickelton
Batters: S Iyer, N Wadhera, S Yadav, T Varma
All-rounders: H Pandya
Bowlers: A Singh, T Boult, J Bumrah, Y Chahal
