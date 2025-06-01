PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Punjab Kings had a poor outing in the first qualifier and were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, played well in the Eliminator and were able to defeat Gujarat Titans by 20 runs. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah took the responsibilities for Mumbai Indians.
The two teams have played a total of 33 head-to-head matches. Mumbai Indians have won 17 matches while Punjab Kings have won 16.
PBKS vs MI Match Details
The second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on June 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PBKS vs MI, 2nd Qualifier Match
Date and Time: 1st June, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Pitch Report
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a good ground with equal opportunities for batters and bowlers, Batters find it easy to score at this venue. Both spinners and pacers are equally good at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 377 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
PBKS vs MI Form Guide
PBKS - Won 9 of their last 15 matches
MI - Won 9 of their last 15 matches
PBKS vs MI Probable Playing XI
PBKS Playing XI
No injury updates
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jos Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
MI Playing XI
No injury updates
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raja Bawa, Richard Gleeson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He smashed 47 runs in just 22 balls in the last match. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 434 runs in the last 14 matches.
Batters
Shreyas Iyer
Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav was in exceptional form in the last match and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 673 runs in just 15 matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Hardik Pandya
Mitchell Santner and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 209 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last 14 matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Trent Boult
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Trent Boult has taken 21 wickets in the last 15 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler pick for today's match.
PBKS vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most crucial picks from Mumbai Indians as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 673 runs in just 15 matches of the season.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 491 runs in the last 14 matches.
5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs MI, 2nd Qualifier Match
Shreyas Iyer
Jonny Bairstow
Hardik Pandya
Suryakumar Yadav
Trent Boult
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Singh, J Bairstow, J Inglis
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, S Yadav, R Sharma
All-rounders: H Pandya
Bowlers: A Singh, T Boult, J Bumrah
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow, J Inglis
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, S Yadav, T Varma, N Wadhera
All-rounders: H Pandya
Bowlers: A Singh, T Boult, J Bumrah
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS