PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 23rd, 2021

Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Mumbai Indians taking on Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The IPL 2021 points table is slowly taking shape, but one wouldn't want to be where the Punjab Kings are at the moment. With just one win in four games, the Kings are rooted to the bottom of the table. In fact, they will come into the game on the back of three consecutive losses. While the PBKS batsmen have blown hot and cold this season, their bowling attack has also lacked conviction. Much will ride on the likes of KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran, with the latter being the biggest disappointment of IPL 2021 so far. Although Punjab will be keen to overturn their fortunes in this fixture, they have a tough task at hand in the form of the Mumbai Indians.

The defending champions have had an interesting IPL 2021 campaign so far. While they are in the mix for a playoff place in IPL 2021, the Mumbai Indians haven't really hit top gear. Apart from some sparkling knocks at the top of the order, Mumbai's middle-order has failed more often than not, which is a cause for concern. However, their bowling attack has more than made up for it, with Jasprit Bumrah starring alongside Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar. Mumbai would love to end the Chennai leg with a win, but a lot will depend on how their batting unit copes with the threat of the Punjab Kings' bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians are the clear favorites ahead of the game and rightly so. Although their superior depth and balance hands them the advantage, the Punjab Kings have a decent record against the defending IPL champions in recent years. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, we should be in for a cracking IPL 2021 fixture on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c&wk), Chris Gayle/Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma/Chris Lynn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 17, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 23rd April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is on the slower side. While there isn't much swing on offer, the pacers have varied their pace to good effect. However, the spinners have extracted turn off the surface, which has troubled several batsmen in IPL 2021. The batters will ideally look to cash in on the powerplay restrictions after which the pitch will ideally slow down and make for an even contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a very competitive total at the venue.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBKS vs MI)

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Murugan Ashwin

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Chris Gay, Suryakumar Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Murugan Ashwin

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran