PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 20, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 37th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. PBKS beat RCB by five wickets in the rain-curtailed reverse fixture on Friday night, and the visitors will be keen to exact revenge this afternoon.

RCB has a perfect away record this season with four wins in as many outings, and they'll need to maintain the same to make up for their poor performances at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. PBKS has managed to turn their fortunes around playing at Mullanpur, but their batting needs to have more stability when they take on this strong RCB bowling unit.

It's time now to look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this match.

#3 Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS)

PBKS roped in left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar into their playing XI for the reverse fixture on Friday. Playing his first match of the season, the experienced bowling all-rounder picked up two wickets bowling at the death, and while he did go for runs in his last over, his excellent record against RCB and the spin-friendly nature of the Mullanpur wicket makes him a lock in the PBKS playing XI for this match.

Brar enjoys facing RCB, picking up 10 wickets in seven outings against them at a decent economy rate of 7.71. He's also a more than handy batter who could add some valuable runs in the lower order, increasing his Dream11 appeal. He could definitely be an interesting differential option in this match.

Shashank Singh is PBKS's designated finisher.

Shashank Singh is one PBKS batter who has been batting much lower down the order than he should be. While the uncertainty around his batting position has led to the decline in his Dream11 ownership, this game is a good one for those looking to back one of the best uncapped batters in the league.

Much like Sai Sudharsan, Shashank is someone who scores runs through mostly authentic cricketing shots, but more importantly, he puts a very high price on his wicket, and he's not someone who gets dismissed early in his innings very often.

Against a quality RCB bowling attack, Shashank is likely to get enough time in the middle regardless of what his batting position is. Given his familiarity with this venue and ball-striking ability, Shashank Singh would be a solid Dream11 differential in this match.

#1 Jitesh Sharma (WK) (RCB)

Former PBKS player Jitesh Sharma appears to have settled in pretty well at his new franchise, RCB, both as a wicket-keeper and as a batter. He has shown glimpses of his elite ball-striking ability against both pace and spin in the games against GT and MI, and on what should be a tricky surface, his knowledge of the conditions could be crucial for RCB.

With nine catches and one stumping to add to his performances with the bat, Jitesh has also been busy behind the stumps this season. While he hasn't realised his full potential as a batter yet, Jitesh could be a smart Dream11 differential to include in your teams for this fixture.

