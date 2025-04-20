PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 20, 2025

By Shreyas
Modified Apr 20, 2025 13:22 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Can Virat Kohli help RCB take on a high-flying PBKS bowling attack?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 37th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. It's the first match of a Sunday double-header, with CSK and MI facing off later on.

Ad

Punjab sit pretty at third place on the points table with five wins in seven matches, and they'll be keen to pick up another two points today and move to the top of the table. However, it's easier said than done against an RCB side that has a 100% away record coming into this match.

In what should be a well-fought and tightly contested encounter, let's look at three players who have the potential to deliver standout performances and could make good Dream11 captaincy choices.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#3 Marco Jansen (ALL) (PBKS)

Marco Jansen has picked up eight wickets in seven matches this season.
Marco Jansen has picked up eight wickets in seven matches this season.

Proteas seam-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen is delivering the goods for the Punjab Kings. Jansen has picked up five wickets in the last two matches, and he really troubled the RCB batters in the reverse fixture less than 48 hours ago with his steep pace and bounce.

Ad

In PBKS's win over CSK, the powerful all-rounder showcased his batting prowess, something that could come in handy today against a disciplined RCB bowling unit. With a fairly balanced wicket expected at Mullanpur, an in-form all-rounder like Jansen would make a solid Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has followed a unique pattern this season. He's made some big scores, scoring three half-centuries, but has also fallen very early on four occasions, raising slight concerns regarding his form. However, with back-to-back single-digit scores coming into this fixture, Shreyas will be keen to return to his run-scoring best and record his first half-century at his new home ground.

Ad

Shreyas has yet to be dismissed by a spinner this season and strikes against them at 170, and on what could be a spin-friendly track, that is a terrific stat for a batter to have. While the RCB seamers could cause him some trouble, Shreyas's form and quality puts him in a good position, and he's a really dependable Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

#1 Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB)

Virat Kohli got out early in RCB's crushing defeat to PBKS in a rain-curtailed match on Friday, and the RCB opener will be keen to hit back in this fixture. Mullanpur is the kind of venue where batters need to pace their innings properly to attain maximum success, and there's arguably no batter who does it better than Kohli.

He has had a decent season so far and is 10th on the list of top run-scorers in IPL 2025. Given his really high points ceiling and his good record in 3:30 PM matches in the IPL, Kohli is a reliable and bankable Dream11 captaincy choice for this fixture.

About the author
Shreyas

Shreyas

Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.

He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications