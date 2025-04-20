PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 20, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 37th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. It's the first match of a Sunday double-header, with CSK and MI facing off later on.

Ad

Punjab sit pretty at third place on the points table with five wins in seven matches, and they'll be keen to pick up another two points today and move to the top of the table. However, it's easier said than done against an RCB side that has a 100% away record coming into this match.

In what should be a well-fought and tightly contested encounter, let's look at three players who have the potential to deliver standout performances and could make good Dream11 captaincy choices.

Ad

Trending

#3 Marco Jansen (ALL) (PBKS)

Marco Jansen has picked up eight wickets in seven matches this season.

Proteas seam-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen is delivering the goods for the Punjab Kings. Jansen has picked up five wickets in the last two matches, and he really troubled the RCB batters in the reverse fixture less than 48 hours ago with his steep pace and bounce.

Ad

In PBKS's win over CSK, the powerful all-rounder showcased his batting prowess, something that could come in handy today against a disciplined RCB bowling unit. With a fairly balanced wicket expected at Mullanpur, an in-form all-rounder like Jansen would make a solid Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has followed a unique pattern this season. He's made some big scores, scoring three half-centuries, but has also fallen very early on four occasions, raising slight concerns regarding his form. However, with back-to-back single-digit scores coming into this fixture, Shreyas will be keen to return to his run-scoring best and record his first half-century at his new home ground.

Ad

Shreyas has yet to be dismissed by a spinner this season and strikes against them at 170, and on what could be a spin-friendly track, that is a terrific stat for a batter to have. While the RCB seamers could cause him some trouble, Shreyas's form and quality puts him in a good position, and he's a really dependable Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

#1 Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB)

Virat Kohli got out early in RCB's crushing defeat to PBKS in a rain-curtailed match on Friday, and the RCB opener will be keen to hit back in this fixture. Mullanpur is the kind of venue where batters need to pace their innings properly to attain maximum success, and there's arguably no batter who does it better than Kohli.

He has had a decent season so far and is 10th on the list of top run-scorers in IPL 2025. Given his really high points ceiling and his good record in 3:30 PM matches in the IPL, Kohli is a reliable and bankable Dream11 captaincy choice for this fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More