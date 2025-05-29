PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 29, 2025

Punjab Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match at the New PCA Stadium of New Chandigarh on Thursday, May 29. Neither PBKS nor RCB have won the IPL before, but now both teams are just two wins away from winning their first ever title.

Both PBKS and RCB played impressive cricket during the league stage and earned 19 points each to finish in the Top 2 of the points table. The best thing about finishing in the Top 2 is both teams will get two chances to qualify for the final. However, both of them would like to avoid losing Qualifier 1 and punch a direct ticket to the final on May 29 itself.

When New Chandigarh hosted a match between PBKS and RCB during the league round, the Bengaluru-based franchise emerged victorious. It will be interesting to see if RCB can repeat the feat on Thursday. Before the contest begins, here's a quick look at three players Dream11 users can pick as captain or vice-captain of their respective fantasy teams.

#3 Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB)

Virat Kohli has scored 73 runs in Mullanpur (Image: Getty)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli has a habit of performing on the grand stage. After nine years, Kohli will step out to bat in a Qualifier 1 match once again, and he will aim to make a big score to help his team earn direct entry into the finals.

Kohli is in great touch right now, having scored a match-winning half-century in RCB's last game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Besides, he also smashed a half-century when RCB battled against the Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. In fact, he won the Man of the Match award in that game. Hence, appointing Kohli as captain or vice-captain could prove to be a wise move in Dream11 IPL contests.

#2 Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS)

Punjab Kings' left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh will have the responsibility to stand up and deliver the goods in the absence of Marco Jansen. Arshdeep bowled a brilliant 20th over in the last match against the Mumbai Indians.

His confidence will be sky-high after that brilliant over, where he conceded just three runs. With the home crowd behind him, Arshdeep has every chance of producing a special performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

#1 Krunal Pandya (ALL) (RCB)

When Punjab Kings hosted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a match at the New PCA Stadium in April, Krunal Pandya emerged as the best bowler. The RCB all-rounder bagged two wickets while giving away just 25 runs in his spell of four overs.

Krunal dismissed the dangerous duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh to give RCB the upper hand in New Chandigarh. While he did not get a chance to bat in that game, he is capable of making a valuable contribution in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 if he gets a chance to bat. Krunal has a lot of experience of playing in IPL playoffs, and that experience makes him a top pick for captaincy or vice-captaincy in fantasy contests.

