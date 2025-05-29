PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Qualifier 1

The 1st Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Thursday, May 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
This is the battle between the top-two teams of the IPL 2025 league stage. Both teams won nine of their 14 league stage matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, won their last match of the season against Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.
These two teams have played a total of 35 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 17 matches, while Punjab Kings have won 18 matches.
PBKS vs RCB Match Details
The 1st Qualifier match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PBKS vs RCB, 1st Qualifier Match
Date and Time: 29th April 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
Pitch Report
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh is a ground with equal opportunities for batters and bowlers. Batters find it easy to score at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 316 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.
PBKS vs RCB Form Guide
PBKS - Won 9 of their last 14 matches
RCB - Won 9 of their last 14 matches
PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing XI
PBKS Playing XI
No injury updates
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar (impact)
RCB Playing XI
No injury updates
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk & c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rajat Patidar (impact)
PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Phil Salt
Phil Salt is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 331 runs in the last 11 matches. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 499 runs in the last 14 matches.
Batters
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in exceptional form in the last match and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 602 runs in just 13 matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Krunal Pandya
Romario Shepherd and Krunal Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Krunal Pandya will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 105 runs and taken 15 wickets in the last 13 matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh has taken 18 wickets in the last 13 matches. Harpreet Brar is another good bowler for today's match.
PBKS vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 602 runs in 13 matches this season.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 514 runs in the last 14 matches.
5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs RCB, 1st Qualifier Match
Shreyas Iyer
Prabhsimran Singh
Phil Salt
Virat Kohli
Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Singh, P Salt, J Sharma, J Inglis
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, V Kohli
All-rounders: R Shepherd, K Pandya
Bowlers: A Singh, B Kumar
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: P Singh, P Salt, J Inglis
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, V Kohli, M Agarwal, R Patidar
All-rounders: K Pandya
Bowlers: A Singh, H Brar
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS