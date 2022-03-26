PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) has Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in the second match of Sunday's IPL 2022 double-header. Despite KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi leaving the franchise, PBKS had a brilliant auction, signing the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone. RCB, meanwhile, will begin a new era under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. Like their opponents, RCB also had to make do with some key player departures with clever acquisitions. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Punjab will fancy their chances, owing to a strong batting unit. With two valuable points up for grabs, a potential thriller beckons at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar/Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed/Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj

Match Details

PBKS vs RCB, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 27th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides with help available for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to make full use of the conditions in the powerplay overs, with the hard new ball likely to skid nicely on to the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch could slow down, allowing the bowlers to vary their pace to good effect. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to play a role in the second half of the match.

Today’s PBKS vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anuj Rawat: Anuj Rawat is set to make his RCB debut and bat at the top of the order. The southpaw is an attack-minded batter who will not back down from a challenge. A decent player of both spin and pace, Rawat should be one to watch out for.

Batter

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has shifted bases from Delhi to Punjab ahead of IPL 2022, but will be keen on replicating the same form he showed in previous years. The southpaw has been brilliant over the last few years, scoring at a decent rate as well. Given his experience and ability to take on the spinners once he gets set, Dhawan is a must-have in your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone is set to bat at No. 3, with Punjab Kings awaiting Jonny Bairstow's arrival from national duty. Livingstone has prior experience playing in the top order and can also chip in with his spin-bowling, adding some much-needed value to the Punjab Kings side. With his all-round skills bound to have a say, Livingstone can be backed to come good in this game.

Bowler

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has evolved into one of the most reliable bowlers in Indian cricket over the last few months. The pacer has all the tools to succeed in this format with his ability to swing the new ball being impeccable. Although Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel are decent options too, Siraj should be a fine addition to your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Important stats for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli - 405 runs in 15 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 28.93

Mayank Agarwal - 441 runs in 12 IPL 2021 innings, Average: 40.09

Harshal Patel - 32 wickets in 15 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 14.34

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream11 Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Faf du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream11 Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

