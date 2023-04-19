PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 27

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction.

The Punjab Kings have surprised a few with their successful start to the IPL 2023 season. They have three wins from five matches, with victories over the likes of the Super Giants and Royals. Although they are still waiting on Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone's fitness, the Kings have a deep roster capable of beating any team on their day.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings despite a spirited batting performance from the likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. However, the Royal Challengers will start as slight favorites owing to their batting firepower.

With both teams keen on gaining valuable points, another entertaining game is on the cards in Mohali.

PBKS vs RCB Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 27

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in the 27th match of IPL 2023 in Mohali on Thursday, April 20. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023, Match 27

Date and Time: April 20th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

PBKS vs RCB pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 27

The pitch at the PCA Stadium should be a great one to bat on despite the previous game seeing 153 chased down only in the last over. Pacers accounted for eight out of the 12 wickets in the previous game, holding them in good stead. Spinners may not find it as helpful with there being minimal turn on offer in the previous game as well. Although chasing would be the preferred option, the pitch should not change much during the course of the match.

Record in IPL 2023 at the PCA Stadium, Mohali

1st-innings score: 177

2nd-innings score: 150

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

PBKS vs RCB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan are doubtful for this game.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan/Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short/Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Mohammed Siraj.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Prabhsimran Singh (5 matches, 87 runs, Average: 17.60)

Prabhsimran Singh has shown glimpses of his form in the IPL so far, scoring 87 runs in five matches. He has a fifty to his name against the Rajasthan Royals but has struggled to get going in recent matches.

Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Prabhsimran can be backed to get some runs in the PBKS vs RCB contest.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (5 matches, 259 runs, Average: 64.57)

Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer in the IPL this season at the time of writing, smashing 259 runs in five matches. Du Plessis has scored three fifties in five innings and is striking at 172.67 this season.

With the conditions suiting batters at PCA Stadium as well, du Plessis could be a good addition to your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Glenn Maxwell (5 matches, 176 runs, 1 wicket)

Glenn Maxwell has struck form of late since being promoted to the top order, scoring 176 runs in five matches. Maxwell is also capable of adding value with the ball, picking up a wicket in his last IPL 2023 outing against the Super Kings.

Given his form and ability, Maxwell is a must-have in your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (5 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 17.62)

Arshdeep Singh is Punjab Kings' top wicket-taker this season with eight wickets in five matches. He has impressed across all phases of an innings with an average of 17.62 holding him in good stead.

With Arshdeep having a decent record in Mohali, he can be a brilliant pick for your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been one of the best batters in the tournament so far with 220 runs in five innings. He has an average of 55 and three fifties after five innings in IPL 2023.

Like Arshdeep, Virat also has a decent record in Mohali, making him a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been good with the ball of late with figures of 3/31 and 1/25 in his last two matches. Curran has 77 runs and five wickets in five matches, with an IPL career strike rate of 144.25 holding him in good stead.

Given his all-round skill set and the conditions on offer, Curran is a brilliant captaincy pick for your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 220 runs in 5 matches Glenn Maxwell 176 runs in 5 matches Sam Curran 77 runs, 5 wickets in 5 matches Mohammed Siraj 8 wickets in 5 matches Arshdeep Singh 8 wickets in 5 matches

PBKS vs RCB match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 27

Mohammed Siraj has been sensational in the IPL this season, picking up eight wickets in five matches. He has a bowling average of 17.50 and has been particularly impressed with the new ball.

With Siraj in good form coming into the game, he is a good differential choice for your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Batter: Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

