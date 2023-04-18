3 times a former RCB player played well against them ft. Shivam Dube

Over the years, Royal Challengers Bangalore has had the services of some of the biggest stars going around. They include the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villers, Dale Steyn, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell.

Unfortunately, for them, they haven't been able to win the elusive trophy. One of the reasons behind this is the team's constant chopping and changing of personnel. As mentioned earlier, they have had some of the biggest stars, but they did not have too much patience to back them.

These same stars went to other teams and then played and performed well against RCB. Sadly for RCB, quite a few of their former players have gone on to do well against them. Here, we look at three such players.

#1 Shivam Dube

The latest man to upset his former team is the tall and powerful Shivam Dube, who now plays for the Chennai Super Kings. Dube represented RCB in 2019 and 2020 but failed to put up any good performances.

He was released after the 2020 IPL and then played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2021. Ahead of the 2022 IPL, he was picked up by CSK.

Yesterday, in the game between RCB and CSK, Dube smashed 52 runs off 27 deliveries at a strike rate of more than 190. His phenomenal knock included five sixes, one of which scaled a distance of 111 meters.

His knock was crucial as the game went down to the wire, with CSK eventually emerging victorious.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul smashed a ton against his former team in 2020

KL Rahul, the current captain of the Lucknow Supergiants, was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 and 2016. He had a pretty good run in 2016, finishing as the team's 3rd-highest run-getter.

In the 2020 IPL, KL Rahul was a part of Kings XI Punjab. In fact, he was the skipper of the Mohali-based side. In a game against RCB, Rahul went berserk as he smashed 132 runs off just 69 deliveries to power the Kings to a score of 206.

His innings helped the team to win the match by a huge margin of 96 runs, and Rahul was deservingly the player of the match.

#3 Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 and 2010 and had a great season for the franchise in 2010. He later represented the Pune Warriors India, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Rajasthan Royals, and the Chennai Super Kings.

In a game against RCB and CSK in 2022, Uthappa, representing CSK, smashed 88 runs off just 50 deliveries, which helped them post a huge total that RCB couldn't chase.

At one point, Uthappa was on 27 off 25, but accelerated in tremendous fashion to play the match-winning innings.

