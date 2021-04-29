PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 30th, 2021

Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been quite impressive in IPL 2021 with five wins in six games. AB de Villiers has been the talk of the town, with the South African coming up with a sensational fifty in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals. With their bowling finally impressing this season, the RCB look set for a playoff berth in IPL 2021. But they will need the duo of Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal to deliver sooner rather than later with bat and ball, respectively. The duo are yet to hit the ground running in IPL 2021.

RCB will face a decent Punjab Kings side who have blown hot and cold this season. With only two wins from four games in IPL 2021, the Punjab Kings are looking to get their campaign back on track. While KL Rahul has continued his fine form at the top of the order, the others haven't performed consistently. The onus will be on Mohammed Shami and youngster Arshdeep Singh to deliver with the ball against RCB's explosive batting unit that boasts AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, current form tilts the odds in Royal Challengers Bangalore's favor. However, Punjab Kings have shown signs of improvement in the last few games, which should hold them in good stead ahead of Friday's fixture. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking IPL 2021 contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary.

Squads to choose from

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Scott Kuggleijn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson/Fabian Allen, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 26, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 29th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. But the batsmen should still get value for their shots. While there is some swing on offer early on, the fast bowlers will look to vary their pace to get the most out of this surface. The spinners will have a big say in the outcome of the game with ample turn on offer in the middle overs. With dew expected to play a big role, both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a par score at the venue.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBKS vs RCB)

PBKS vs RCB: IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell