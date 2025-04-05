PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 5, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025 in New Chandigarh on Saturday, April 5. This is the first home game for the Kings, who have recorded two victories in two matches in the ongoing season.

Ad

The Kings will be keen to continue their winning momentum and complete a hat-trick of victories when they play against the Rajasthan Royals. Big names like Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Shashank Singh have performed brilliantly for PBKS this season.

On the other side, Rajasthan Royals will rely on Sanju Samson, who has been declared 100% fit for the upcoming IPL 2025 match. RR won their previous match against the Chennai Super Kings, riding on Riyan Parag's brilliance. They will aim to break Punjab Kings' winning streak in New Chandigarh.

Ad

Trending

While all eyes will be on the aforementioned five players during the match between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, here's a list of three cricketers who can prove to be differentials in the fantasy contests for this clash.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

#1 Maheesh Theekshana (BOWL) (RR)

Ad

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has not performed to his full potential for the Rajasthan Royals so far. At the time of writing, only 16.36% of Dream11 users had Theekshana in their team for the fantasy contests of the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Although the Sri Lankan player's performance has not been up to the mark, he can be backed to trouble the Punjab Kings. Theekshana knows how to make an impact with his spin bowling. An excellent performance is just around the corner for the RR spinner. Perhaps, that performance can come against the Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh.

Ad

#2 Suryansh Shedge (ALL) (PBKS)

Suryansh Shedge is available for 5.5 credits in the Dream11 team selection. If a fantasy player selects him in their team, they can go in with multiple expensive players in their team.

Shedge has yet to bat or bowl in the ongoing IPL season. However, he has been in the playing XI, and he should get a chance to display his talent soon. The uncapped player had a strike rate in the range of 200 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. If he gets to bat, he can score a quickfire 30, which can prove to be a differential at the value of 5.5 credits.

Ad

#3 Sandeep Sharma (BOWL) (RR)

Sandeep Sharma has done an excellent job with the new ball in the past. However, Rajasthan Royals used the pair of Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande as the new-ball bowlers in their match against the Chennai Super Kings.

With Sanju Samson taking over the reins of RR from Riyan Parag, there should be some strategic changes. Sharma can return with a wicket or two if he gets the new ball. He has also proven himself as a reliable bowler in the death.

Most importantly, the match is in New Chandigarh, and Sharma would have a decent idea about the conditions as he plays domestic cricket for Chandigarh. The veteran pacer can scalp multiple wickets for the Royals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More