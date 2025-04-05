PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 5, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their fourth match of IPL 2025 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 5. It is the first time RR will play an evening game away from home this season.

Ad

RR's previous away match was against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. It was a day game, where SRH scored 286 and won by 44 runs. However, a lot of things have changed since that match. RR recently beat the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, and their regular captain Sanju Samson is fully fit now.

On the other side, the Punjab Kings will play their first home match of IPL 2025. The Kings started their season with back-to-back away wins over the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of Punjab's first home game, here's a look at the three players fantasy users can select as Dream11 captain or vice-captain for the fantasy contests.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

#1 Sanju Samson (WK) (RR)

As mentioned above, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is fully fit. He only participated as an Impact Player because he was not 100% fit in the first three matches of the season.

Ad

However, Samson has received the clearance from the authorities now, and he can keep the wickets, lead the team on the field, and also play as a batter without worrying about his injuries now. Samson is a destructive player in the T20 format. In 2024, he played some phenomenal knocks for the Indian team.

Samson is yet to fire all cylinders for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Perhaps, the green signal to play without worrying about injuries might bring Samson back to form, leading to a big knock in New Chandigarh.

Ad

#2 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)

Punjab Kings' new captain Shreyas Iyer missed out on a well-deserved century in the match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as he scored 97*. After that, Iyer scored a match-winning half-century in a run-chase against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Iyer seems to be enjoying his new time in the PBKS team. The batter is full of confidence, and he is one of the most popular picks in the Dream11 contests as well. Expect Iyer to continue his excellent form and play another important knock for the Kings in the upcoming contest.

Ad

#3 Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS)

Arshdeep Singh is known for his wicket-taking abilities in the IPL. Even though the left-arm pacer is a little expensive at times, he has a knack of taking wickets. Most importantly, he bowls in the powerplay and at the death - the two phases, where the bowlers have a high chance of taking a wicket.

In the last IPL match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Arshdeep was not happy with himself even after he took a three-wicket haul. The Punjab Kings pacer will be hungry for more when he takes the field at the New PCA Stadium. With the home crowd behind him, Singh should deliver a memorable performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More