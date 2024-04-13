PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 27

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings are currently placed eighth in the points table as they have won two of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by two runs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, is leading the points table with four wins in their last five matches.

These two squads have played a total of 26 head-to-head matches, out of which Rajasthan Royals have won 15 matches. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have only won 11 matches.

PBKS vs RR Match Details

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 13 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs RR, 27th Match

Date and Time: 13th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur supports batters. The last match played on this pitch was between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers, where a total of 362 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PBKS vs RR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

PBKS - L W L L W

RR - L W W W W

PBKS vs RR Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in the best IPL form of his life as he has smashed 246 runs in the last five matches. Jo's Buttler is another good wicket-keeper pick, who has an average of 36 against Punjab Kings.

Batters

Shikhar Dhawan

Shashank Singh and Shikhar Dhawan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good pick for today's match. He has smashed a total of 178 runs in just four head-to-head matches.

All-rounders

Sam Curran

Riyan Parag and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sam Curran has already smashed 89 runs in two matches played at this venue. He is anchoring the innings for Punjab Kings and bowling at least three overs in the match. Riyan Parag, on the other hand, is in his best form as he has smashed 261 runs in the last five matches.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Yuzvendra Chahal and Kagiso Rabada. The head-to-head record favors them. Kagiso Rabada has taken 12 wickets in the seven head-to-head matches. Arshdeep Singh is another good bowler who has taken 15 wickets in seven head-to-head matches.

PBKS vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran has shown his dominance in all the matches till now. He is batting in the upper-middle order and also bowling 3-4 overs, which makes him the top captaincy option. He has already smashed 120 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches. He has also smashed 102 runs and taken eight wickets in seven head-to-head matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler loves performing against Punjab Kings and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 143 runs in the last five matches and has an average of 36 against Punjab Kings.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs RR, 27th Match

Jos Buttler

Sanju Samson

Yuzvendra Chahal

Sam Curran

Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: S Dhawan, S Singh, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Parag, S Curran

Bowlers: A Singh, K Rabada, T Boult, Y Chahal

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson, J Bairstow

Batters: S Dhawan, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Parag, S Curran

Bowlers: A Singh, K Rabada, T Boult, Y Chahal