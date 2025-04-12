PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 27

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Sunrisers Hyderabad started the season with a win but then continuously lost their next four matches. They are currently placed last in the points table. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. They are currently placed fifth in the points table.
These two teams have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 16 matches while Punjab Kings have won seven.
PBKS vs SRH Match Details
The 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PBKS vs SRH, 27th Match
Date and Time: April 12, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Pitch Report
The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 305 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
PBKS vs SRH Form Guide
PBKS - Won 3 of their last 4 matches
SRH - Won 1 of their last 5 matches
PBKS vs SRH Probable Playing XI
PBKS Playing XI
No injury updates
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera (impact)
SRH Playing XI
No injury updates
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and has been smashing runs in almost every match. He has scored 152 runs in the last five matches. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer and Travis Head are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer is in great form and has been scoring runs in almost every match. He has smashed 168 runs in the last four matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Abhishek Sharma
Marco Jansen and Abhishek Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad and might bowl a few overs in today's match. Glenn Maxwell is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
Arshdeep Singh
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Arshdeep Singh. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh is in great form and can scalp lots of wickets in today's match. He has taken six wickets in the last four matches. Mohammad Shami is another good bowler for today's match.
PBKS vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices
Travis Head
Travis Head is one of the most crucial picks from Sunrisers Hyderabad as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings. He has accumulated 148 runs in the last five matches.
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 168 runs in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs SRH, 27th Match
Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma
Heinrich Klaasen
Ishan Kishan
Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be batting friendly, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or top order batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, H Klaasen
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, T Head
All-rounders: A Sharma, G Maxwell, M Jansen
Bowlers: A Singh, M Shami, P Cummins
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, H Klaasen, P Singh
Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, T Head, K Nitish Reddy
All-rounders: A Sharma
Bowlers: A Singh, Z Ansari, L Ferguson
