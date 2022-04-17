PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 28

The 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dr DY Pati Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Punjab Kings have been brilliant in IPL 2022 with their all-attack approach serving them well. However, they face a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad side who come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins. Although they will miss Washington Sundar, SRH will fancy their chances of bagging another win, given the exploits of their bowling attack over the last week or so. But against a strong Punjab Kings batting unit, they will have their task cut out. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Mumbai.

PBKS vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH Probable 11

Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad/Shreyas Gopal, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and Umran Malik.

PBKS Probable 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Match Details

PBKS vs SRH, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: 17th April 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai

PBKS vs SRH Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is a decent one to bat on despite there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. The batters should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. There should be some swing available with the new ball for the pacers, who will revert to a change of pace as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be crucial as always, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PBKS vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has shown glimpses of his ability in recent games, finishing off matches for the Sunrisers. However, he is due for a big knock in the middle order. Given his ability to score quick runs in the middle overs, Pooran should be a good addition to your PBKS vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson is one of the best batters in the world with the SRH captain also being in decent form in IPL 2022. Although Williamson has taken up the anchor role at the top of the order, he has been able to shift gears at will and serve his team well. Despite the new ball bound to pose some problems, Williamson is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been sensational for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, scoring big runs at a fairly high strike rate. In addition to his big-hitting prowess, Livingstone is a handy option with the ball, which should make him a must-have in your PBKS vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh, despite not picking up many wickets this season, has been impressive with his death-bowling skills. The left-armer is due for a few wickets in IPL 2022 and with the conditions also suiting pacers, he can be backed to claim a few scalps in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PBKS vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 321 points

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 290 points

T Natarajan (SRH) - 361 points

Important stats for PBKS vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Tripathi - 171 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 57.00

Rahul Chahar - 7 wickets in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 20.71

Liam Livingstone - 164 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 186.36

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Arshdeep Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar