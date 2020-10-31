RCB v SRH Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 52 of IPL 2020. The Bangalore-based franchise are second on the points table, and a win here will confirm their qualification to the playoffs. SRH, on the other hand, find themselves at seventh place, and desperately in need of a win to stay in contention for the playoffs.

The two teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results. SRH registered a mammoth 88-run win over third-placed Delhi Capitals, whereas RCB fell to a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of the only team to have confirmed qualification to the playoffs so far, the Mumbai Indians.

The Virat Kohli-led team would have been heartened by the performance of their new opening pair in Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal. The two youngsters put up 71 runs in no time, before a late batting collapse saw them restricted to a just-about respectable 164 in their 20 overs.

SRH had a new opening pair of their own performing at a higher level than expected, of course. Skipper David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha, who came in for Jonny Bairstow, put up 107 runs for the first wicket in under 10 overs, as they both individually scored fifties, helping the team to an impressive 219/2, along the way.

With the two South Indian teams set to do battle later tonight with a sought-after playoffs place at stake, we take a look at three players that could prove to be great options for differential picks in your Dream11 teams.

1. David Warner

David Warner could be as important to your Dream11 team, as he is to his IPL 2020 team.

SRH captain David Warner finds himself third on the list of top run-getters at IPL 2020 in spite of what has been, by his lofty standards, an underwhelming season. The Aussie opener has scored 436 runs so far, including three fifties, in 12 IPL 2020 matches.

Warner may have found some form at last, however. The 34-year-old raced away to a 34-ball 66 against the Delhi Capitals, opening with Wriddhiman Saha. Their 107-run partnership at the top of the order helped SRH post a commanding 219/2, beating the Capitals by a comprehensive 88-run margin in the process.

Warner is likely to be as important to your Dream11 team, as he is to the SRH batting line-up, and could prove to be a great differential pick.

2. AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has four IPL 2020 fifties to his name.

South African wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers couldn’t make too much of an impression in RCB’s previous outing, apart from a four and a six, before finding a fielder in the deep. That, however, should not take away from what De Villiers is capable of on his day.

The former South African captain has scored four half-centuries at IPL 2020 so far, and leading his team to victory on each of those occasions. Coming in at #4, De Villiers has provided the RCB fans with fireworks more often than not.

The 36-year-old’s tendency to hit quick runs sees him hit a lot of boundaries, and with Dream11 offering bonus points for each occasion that the ball crosses the boundary line, De Villiers could very well be a great differential pick for your team.

3. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has picked up 17 wickets at IPl 2020 so far.

From two big-hitting batsmen to a wily young leg-spinner. 22-year-old Rashid Khan has been SRH’s top wicket-taker at IPL 2020 so far, and it is likely to stay that way as well.

With 17 wickets to his name at an economy rate of just 5, Rashid has been the Hyderabad franchise’s best bowler by a long way. Add to that, his ability to clear the boundary at will towards the end of the innings make him a great addition to any Dream11 team.

If the youngster continues his form from the Delhi Capitals game, Rashid could prove to be a very valuable captaincy pick for your Dream11 line-up, at the business end of IPL 2020.