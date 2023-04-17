RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 - April 17th, 2023  

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, April 17. The match will take place at the m Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

MS Dhoni-led CSK are sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of 0.225 courtesy of victories in two out of four matches. RCB, on the other hand, are seventh in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.316. They beat the Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in their previous game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for RCB vs CSK. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Faf du Plessis (RCB) – 9 credits

Faf du Plessis has been a prolific run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2023 and should be picked for the RCB vs CSK match. The right-handed batter has scored 197 runs from four matches at an average of 65.67 and a strike rate of 168.38. He has looked at ease at the venue in Bangalore and has a decent chance of scoring runs.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) – 9 credits

Virat Kohli has looked at his very best in IPL 2023 and you should pick him for the RCB vs CSK match. The 34-year-old batter has racked up 214 runs from four matches at an average of 71.33 and a strike rate of 147.59. If he scores 21 runs, he will overtake KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – 9 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently in the form of his life and there is no reason why you should not pick him for the RCB vs CSK match. He has scored 197 runs from four matches at an average of 65.67 and a strike rate of 155.12. If he gets going, RCB bowlers will find themselves in trouble.

