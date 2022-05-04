RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 49

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, the 49th match will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, 4 May.

After a stunning start to their IPL 2022 campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore have succumbed to three straight losses coming into the game. Despite Virat Kohli scoring some much-needed runs in the previous match, RCB weren't able to get over the line against Gujarat Titans (GT). They will be keen to get their campaign back on track against Chennai Super Kings, who scripted a morale-boosting win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing. With MS Dhoni back at the helm with the captaincy mantle, CSK will fancy their chances of another win. But with both teams eager to sustain their playoff hopes, an entertaining game awaits in Pune.

RCB vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel.

Match Details

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022, Match 49

Date and Time: 4th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

Although the previous game at the MCA Stadium saw 491 runs being scored between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, the pitch did offer ample turn for the spinners. A similar sort of surface is expected today as well, enticing batters to bide their time and shift gears in the middle overs. The shorter square boundaries could make or break the game for either team, with a change of pace being key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the dew factor likely to come into play in the second innings.

Today’s RCB vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik hasn't been in the best of form recently, unable to get going in the backend of the innings. However, he remains RCB's go-to batter in the death overs, with his range against pace being brilliant. With the RCB keeper keen to return to run-scoring form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a fine 99 against a strong Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack. Gaikwad is one of the better players of spin and with a confidence-boosting knock under his belt, he is a must-have in your RCB vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Although Ravindra Jadeja hasn't had a great IPL 2022 campaign, he remains CSK's lead all-rounder. While his left-arm spin will have a say in this game, Jadeja's ability to score quick runs down the order will also come in handy.

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood has been decent with the ball in IPL 2022, sticking to his strengths. His variations have come in handy with his style of bowling complimenting Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel nicely. Given his recent form, Hazlewood should find a place in your RCB vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Click here to view the purple cap in IPL 2022.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 528 points

Dinesh Karthik (RCB) - 403 points

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 445 points

Important stats for RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis - 278 runs in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 27.80

Wanindu Hasaranga - 15 wickets in 10 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 18.20

Dwayne Bravo - 14 wickets in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 18.50

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

