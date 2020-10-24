RCB vs CSK IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 25th, 2020

Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are all but out of the competition, and have just three wins in eleven games. Apart from Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran, none of the CSK players have done their reputation any good.

MS Dhoni still due a big knock in this competition, and the failure of their captain has hit CSK hard. Their batting and bowling units haven't really clicked in unison so far, which is one of the main reasons why they lie at the bottom of the table.

Their opponents, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, have been utterly sensational this season and are just one win away from a playoff spot. The likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been well complemented by the bowlers, with Mohammed Siraj registering his career-best figures in the previous game against KKR.

With Chahal and Morris excelling with the ball as well, RCB will be eyeing a top-two spot, which would be a remarkable improvement from their last-place finish in the previous season.

The last time these two sides faced off against one another, Virat Kohli slammed an authoritative fifty in what was a thumping win for RCB. Although Kohli and co are the clear favourites for this game, you can never write off CSK, who will be able to express themselves with freedom.

We should be in for a cracking game of cricket to kickstart an action-packed Sunday in IPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Predicted Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj/Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, R Sai Kishore/Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur

Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 44

Date: 25th October 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has produced even contests between bat and ball.

The new-ball bowlers have enjoyed the swing on offer, while the spinners have found a bit of purchase as well. Teams have preferred to see out the initial phase while keeping wickets in hand, a ploy that worked wonders especially in the first half of the tournament.

In recent games, teams have preferred to chase, with dew not playing much of a role in the second innings. However, with this being an afternoon fixture, both teams would love to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up.

160-170 should be par on this surface, with strike rotation being crucial on a ground with decently-sized boundaries.

RCB vs CSK IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RCB vs CSK IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Aaron Finch, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Imran Tahir

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Ambati Rayudu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Isuru Udana and Imran Tahir

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Chris Morris