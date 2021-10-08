RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 56

Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Both the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the IPL playoffs this season. Although both have been in fine form in IPL 2021, they would love to sustain their momentum ahead of the knockout phase. While RCB did get the better of Rishabh Pant and co. in the reverse fixture, they will want to return to winning ways after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier in the week. With some of the best cricketers taking to the field, an entertaining game beckons in Dubai.

RCB vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj

DC XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ripal Patel/Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje

Match Details

RCB vs DC. IPL 2021, Match 56

Date and Time: 8th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a decent one to bat on despite it being slightly on the slower side. The batters will look to attack from the start and make full use of the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be par at the venue, with dew also coming into play in the second half of the match.

Today's RCB vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has been fairly consistent in the middle order, but his form has tailed off in recent games. The southpaw is equally comfortable against both pace and spin but given his explosive ability, he should get the nod over KS Bharat.

Batsman

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers, although he batted in the lower middle order, couldn't take RCB over the line in a last-over thriller against SRH. However, the South African great is one of the better batters in the competition and is due for a big knock for the RCB.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has been brilliant for Royal Challengers Bangalore, with the Australian scoring three fifties in his last four games. He has also been handy with his off-spin, which should come into play in the middle overs against the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant, thereby making him a good addition to your RCB vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Although Kagiso Rabada has been a disappointment in the UAE leg, he has shown signs of improvement in the previous game. The South African pacer's ability to nail the yorkers and extract extra bounce due to his height holds him in good stead. One can bank on him to pick up a wicket or two, making him a must-have in your RCB vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Harshal Patel (RCB) - 983 points

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 767 points

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 773 points

Important Stats for RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell: 447 runs in 12 IPL 2021 innings, Bat Average: 40.64

Avesh Khan: 22 wickets in 13 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.91

Harshal Patel: 29 wickets in 13 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.00

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

RCB vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and George Garton

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

RCB vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and George Garton

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

