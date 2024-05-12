RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 62

The 62nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are placed 7th in the points table as they have won only 5 of their last 12 matches. They are on a winning streak as they have won the last four matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are 5th in the points table with 6 wins of their 12 matches.

These two sides have locked horns 30 times, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 18 matches. Delhi Capitals have won 11 matches, while 1 match ended in no result.

RCB vs DC Match Details

The 62nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs DC, 62nd match

Date and Time: 12th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a batting paradise where there is not much for bowlers. Pacers are crucial in death overs where they are able to get a few wickets. The last IPL match played here was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 299 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 47 of their 94 matches at this venue.

RCB vs DC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RCB - L W W W W

DC - W L W W L

RCB vs DC Probable Playing XI

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Lockie Ferguson

DC Playing XI

Rishabh Pant is unavailable due to suspension

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib, Kumar Kushagra

RCB vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 267 runs in just 12 matches played at this venue. Shai Hope is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He played a beautiful innings of 41 runs in just 17 balls in the match against Mumbai Indians.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is leading the orange cap race as he has smashed 634 runs in the last 12 matches. Jake Fraser McGurk and Faf du Plessis are other good batter picks for today's match. Jake Fraser McGurk McGurk smashed 309 runs in the last 7 matches.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Will Jacks and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel has smashed 164 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last 12 matches. Cameron Green is another good pick who has smashed 158 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last 10 matches.

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mohammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. They have excellent head-to-head and venue records. Kuldeep Yadav has taken 14 wickets in the last 9 matches. Khaleel Ahmed is another good bowler option for today's match.

RCB vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is playing an anchor role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this time. He is in exceptional form as he has already smashed 634 runs in the last 12 matches. He has an exceptional average of this batting venue of M Chinnaswamy. This makes him the best captain option.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel loves performing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 164 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last 12 matches. He can be very useful especially when Rishabh Pant is missing the match.

5 Must-Picks for RCB vs DC, 62nd match

Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis

Jake Fraser McGurk

Axar Patel

Cameron Green

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to win grand leagues in this match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Porel

Batters: V Kohli, F du Plessis, R Patidar, J Fraser McGurk, T Stubbs

All-rounders: C Green, W Jacks, A Patel

Bowlers: K Yadav, M Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Porel, S Hope

Batters: V Kohli, F du Plessis, R Patidar, J Fraser McGurk, T Stubbs

All-rounders: C Green, W Jacks, A Patel

Bowlers: K Yadav

