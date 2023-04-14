RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 20

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction.

After starting their season on a high, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have succumbed to two losses. While their batting unit has stepped up more often than not, RCB will bank on an improved performance from their bowling attack with Wanindu Hasaranga set to return.

The Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are winless in four matches despite David Warner and Axar Patel's exploits with the bat. While they have had their personnel concerns, the Capitals have a decent roster and will fancy bagging their first win of the season.

With both teams eager to get their campaign back on track, a thrilling contest beckons in Bangalore.

RCB vs DC Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 20

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 20th match of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 20

Date and Time: April 15th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

RCB vs DC pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 20

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be a high-scoring one, with the average first-innings score reading 191 this season. While pace has accounted for the majority of the wickets this season, spin will play a big role, especially with this being a day game. Both teams would still look to chase upon winning the toss, with the record at the venue suggesting the same.

in IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1st-innings score: 191

2nd-innings score: 192

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

RCB vs DC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

No injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga and Wayne Parnell.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull/Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav.

RCB vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abishek Porel (3 matches, 28 runs, Average: 9.33)

Abishek Porel has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat this season with 28 runs in three matches. Although Porel has been batting down the order, he could be used as a floater by the Delhi Capitals.

Given his wicketkeeping ability as well, Porel is a top pick for your RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (3 matches, 175 runs, SR: 173.27)

Faf du Plessis has been sensational for the Royal Challengers at the top of the order. He has 175 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 173.27.

With Faf scoring fifties in each of his two outings in Bangalore, he is a good addition to your RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (4 matches, 108 runs, SR: 168.75)

Axar Patel has arguably been the best player for the Delhi Capitals this season, scoring 108 runs and also picking up a couple of wickets. While he has been economical with the ball, Axar has been brilliant on the batting front as well, with a strike rate of 168.75.

Given his all-round ability and form, Axar is a must-have in your RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 17.40)

Mohammed Siraj is one of the top bowlers in this tournament with five wickets in three matches. He has been averaging 17.40 with the ball this season and comes into the game on the back of a three-wicket haul.

With Siraj in fine form with the ball, he is another must-have in your RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is one of the most explosive batters in the IPL with a strike rate in excess of 135. Shaw has not been in the best of form of late, managing only 34 runs in four innings.

Given his record against RCB and his potential with the bat. Shaw is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been in good form for the Royal Challengers this season, scoring 164 runs in three matches. He has two fifties in three matches, with both of those coming at the Chinnaswamy.

Kohli also has a decent record against Delhi Capitals, holding him in good stead and making him a good captaincy choice for your RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Faf du Plessis 175 runs in 3 matches Virat Kohli 164 runs in 3 matches David Warner 209 runs in 4 matches Anrich Nortje 2 wickets in 3 matches Mohammed Siraj 5 wickets in 3 matches

RCB vs DC match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 20

Anrich Nortje has shown glimpses of his ability this season, picking up two wickets in three matches. He has the ability to generate high pace and can nail his yorkers at will in the death overs.

With Nortje due for a big performance, he is a good differential option for your RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abishek Porel

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli (vc), Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw (c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Rovman Powell, Mahipal Lomror, Faf du Plessis, Prithvi Shaw (vc)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje

