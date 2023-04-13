"We'll take time to be a good team" - Sourav Ganguly opens up on Delhi Capitals' struggles in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals' (DC) director of cricket Sourav Ganguly feels the side will take time to become better as they are a young team. The former Indian captain admitted that the Capitals need a perfect batting performance in every game of IPL 2023 moving forward.

DC find themselves under immense pressure after losing their first four matches of the ongoing season. Their batting unit has been a massive letdown, barring David Warner as it has lacked consistency. Despite being amongst the runs, the skipper's below-par strike rate has been an issue.

Speaking about the close defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 11, Ganguly acknowledged Axar Patel's efforts, which allowed the Capitals to go past the 170-run mark. However, he feels that a collective batting performance is mandatory.

Ganguly was quoted as saying by the franchise's official website:

"The loss certainly hurts, especially because of the way this team has played since 2019. But these things happen in sports. It's never easy when you lose. There are so many youngsters on our side and we'll take time to be a good team. We'll have to bat much better.

"Axar was absolutely brilliant and that's why we got a score of above 170. We need others to stand up. Lalit bowled well on the wicket in Delhi. But the most important thing for us is to get together and put runs on the board."

Before Axar's 25-ball 54 against MI, the Capitals struggled to hit boundaries in regular intervals. Warner scored 51 but struggled for timing right for most of his innings.

"This has happened to everyone" - Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ganguly, who further claimed that slumps in performances are nothing new, has faith in the players to get their act together in the upcoming games. He added:

"It can only be up from here and hopefully, the young boys will turn up on the high-scoring wicket in Bengaluru. You have to find a way to make a comeback. This has happened to everyone. When you play for a period of time, you will go through such phases. It's about going back to your rooms, looking at the mirror and asking yourself how can I change."

Warner and Co. will next face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, April 15, in an away game.

