RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 7th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 145 // 06 Apr 2019, 14:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

For the better part of their match against the Kolkata Knights Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the driver's seat and looked destined to register their first points for the season in the IPL Points Table.

Courtesy of a Russell blitzkrieg, RCB still remain bottom of the table with no wins in five and fighting to stay alive in the competition as they host the Delhi Capitals on a hot Sunday afternoon at the Chinnaswamy.

The Capitals, themselves are coming on the back of a couple of losses and look to set the record right if they are to challenge for the IPL Trophy come May. With only a small margin of error for both teams, here are a few tips to help you pick your team for this contest.

Squads to choose from:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Delhi Capitals

Delhi CapitalsShreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa

Playing XI Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore

With Tim Southee also unable to put a stop to the death bowling woes, a couple of changes are in order with Mohammed Siraj certain to make way for Umesh Yadav. Pawan Negi was able to extract decent turn against KKR and should keep his place alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. The rest of the side should remain unchanged although better performances are expected from the Challengers if they are to win this game.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Patel(WK), Kohli(C), ABD, Ali, Stoinis, Nath, Negi, Southee, Saini, Umesh and Chahal.

Delhi Capitals

No changes are expected from the side that featured against SRH with spin likely to play a major part in the run-fest. Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane look to be in good wicket-taking form while Delhi's lower middle order has underwhelmed with Colin Ingram unable to finish matches in the death overs.

The onus is on the top four of Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer and Pant to take them home and keep up with the likes of CSK and SRH.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Pant(WK), Ingram, Axar, Tewatia, Harshal/Ishant, Morris, Rabada and Lamichhane

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 20

7th April 2019, 4:00 PM IST

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 22

RCB: 15 (68.1%)

DC: 6 (27.2%)

NR: 1 (4.7%)

Matches in Bangalore: 10 (6 RCB 3 DC 1 NR)

Last 5 Matches: 5 RCB 0 DC

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 12 May 2018: RCB (187-5, 19 overs) beat DC (181-4, 20 overs) by 5 wickets, Delhi

Man of the Match: AB de Villiers (72 off 37)

Last Match in Bangalore: 21 April 2018: RCB (176-4, 18 overs) beat DC (174-5, 20 overs) by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: AB de Villiers (90 off 39)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant has a decent record against RCB and should be the preferred choice over the in-form Parthiv Patel. With RCB's bowling strength taken into consideration, Pant has the ability to go big on what is a good surface at the Chinnaswamy and pile on more misery upon Virat Kohli and his men.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer look to be in fine touch with sizeable contributions in their previous encounters while Shikhar Dhawan should slot in as the third batting option alongside the captains of RCB and DC. AB de Villiers' record against Delhi is also astounding and could replace Virat Kohli if the balance of the squad permits it.

All-rounders: Chris Morris is one of the better pace-bowling all-rounders in the competition but hasn't come off yet this season. He would be eyeing a few wickets and boundaries in this encounter and should be one to watch out for alongside Moeen Ali and Axar Patel, whose spin could come in handy against the likes of Rishabh Pant and AB de Villiers.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Navdeep Saini are the ideal set of players to back in the match with their ability to pick a wicket or two. Chahal holds the Purple Cap with nine wickets to his name and is bound to make an impact with his loopy leg-spin.

Captain: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are the preferred candidates for captaincy with both of them eager to set things right for their respective franchise while Shreyas Iyer has gotten off to a couple of starts of late and will be looking to convert it into a big one come Sunday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parthiv Patel (WK), AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane. Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Advertisement