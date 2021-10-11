RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's IPL 2021 match - October 11th, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

RCB finished third in the points table with 18 points, winning nine of their 14 league games. Meanwhile, KKR finished fourth with seven wins and as many losses from 14 games.

Both sides come into this game on the back of victories in their last league outings. RCB beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets, chasing 165 runs off the final delivery. KKR, meanwhile, beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 86 runs.

RCB and KKR split their two meetings in IPL 2021. Their third meeting of the season will determine who stays in contention for a place in the final and who goes out.

On that note, here are three players from either team whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IPL 2021 match between RCB and KKR.

#3 Lockie Ferguson (KKR)

Lockie Ferguson appealing for a wicket, (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson has led his team's bowling unit from the front. The Kiwi bowler has picked up ten wickets in five matches. He has bowled 18 overs in the tournament, and has conceded only 112 runs at an economy of 6.22.

The overseas star has not only picked up wickets, but has also delivered economical spells for KKR. He is expected to continue his fine run in the tournament as he looks to keep KKR in contention for the title.

#2 Harshal Patel (RCB)

Harshal Patel celebrates after picking up a wicket in IPL 2021. (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

RCB pacer and current purple cap holder Harshal Patel is another pick for the captain or vice-captain role in fantasy teams for tonight's game. The Indian pacer has picked up 30 wickets so far this season. He is now just two wickets away from equalling Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets (32) in a single IPL season.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 30th wicket for Harshal Patel in #IPL2021 , he is just 3 away from the all-time record. 30th wicket for Harshal Patel in #IPL2021, he is just 3 away from the all-time record.

Patel has conceded 440 runs this season, but has been the RCB's wicket-taking machine. He is someone who not only bowls well at the death, but also adapts to any given situation. That makes Patel a key bowler for Virat Kohli in RCB's clash against KKR on Monday.

The 30-year-old pacer will look to help his team stay in contention for a place in the final, and give himself a shot at breaking Bravo's record.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell celebrating RCB's victory against DC. (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is RCB's highest run-getter in IPL 2021. He has amassed 498 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 147.33. The Australian player has scored six half-centuries, and has been consistent throughout the season.

Maxwell has single-handedly won matches for the Bangalore-based franchise in the ongoing edition of the IPL. He can also chip in a few overs during the powerplay to keep opponents at bay. The 31-year-old can come in handy during the middle overs as well to control the flow of runs and break key partnerships.

The experienced gun is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team in the upcoming IPL 2021 fixture between RCB and KKR. That's because he can contribute with both bat and ball for his team.

