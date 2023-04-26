RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 26th, 2023  

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday, April 26. The RCB vs KKR match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Knight Riders, led by Nitish Rana, have lost four matches in a row and are now in danger of sliding to the bottom of the points table.

The Challengers, on the other hand, beat Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in Bangalore. Their batters, especially Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, are in excellent form.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for RCB vs KKR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Virat Kohli (RCB) – 9 credits

Virat Kohli of RCB. Courtesy: IPL

Virat Kohli bagged a golden duck against the Royals, but overall, has been in good form in IPL 2023. Hence, fantasy users should pick him for the RCB vs KKR match.

Kohli is fifth in the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament. The veteran has notched up 279 runs from seven matches at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 141.62.

#2 Faf du Plessis (RCB) – 9 credits

Faf du Plessis of RCB. Courtesy: IPL

Faf du Plessis is currently going through a purple patch, a reason why he should be picked for the RCB vs KKR game. The right-handed batter is the leading run-scorer, having racked up 405 runs from seven matches at an average of 67.50 and at a strike-rate of 165.31. He scored a half-century against the Royals and will be high on confidence.

#1 Jason Roy (KKR) – 7.5 credits

Jason Roy of KKR. Courtesy: IPL

Jason Roy has played only two matches in IPL 2023 and has already shown what he can do with the bat. He has scored 104 runs from two matches at an average of 52 and a strike-rate of 160. Although both his knocks against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have come in losing causes, he has cemented his place in the team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's RCB vs KKR Dream11 contest? Jason Roy Faf du Plessis 0 votes